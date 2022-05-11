Rangers win opener vs Royals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Former Indiana State pitcher Geremy Guerrero signed a contract with the Houston Astros over the weekend. He is heading to the team facility in West Palm Beach, Florida to begin training for the remainder of the year. The 2021 Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Year posted a record of 10-1 […]

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO