ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi Are Dating 5 Months After Sparking Relationship Rumors

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago

Now that Olivia Jade Giannulli is back in the spotlight, her dating life is on full display. The internet personality was in a semi-public romance with Jackson Guthy from early 2019 until their split in August 2021. But who is Olivia dating now? Keep reading for all the details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hD86A_0fayROxT00

Olivia is dating actor Jacob Elordi , Life & Style can confirm. Us Weekly was first to report on May 24, 2022, just one day after the Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted leaving Jacob’s house. According to photos obtained by Life & Style , Olivia wore only socks and an oversized Supreme hoodie as she carried three bags and walked from the front door to her car — appearing to have spent the night with Jacob.

The YouTuber has been romantically linked to the Euphoria actor since December 2021. At the time, the couple was photographed out and about in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail . As rumors started to swirl, a source told Us Weekly that Jacob and Olivia were "enjoying hanging out together."

Jacob Elordi's Dating History: His Romances With Kaia, Zendaya, More

The insider noted that the duo had “been on some dates,” however, they were “keeping it casual" at the time. Neither of them have publicly addressed the romance rumors.

As the new year came around, the two kept a low profile. But in May 2022, they were photographed hanging out once again. This time, Olivia and Jacob hung out together with their dogs at a park in L.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlgPF_0fayROxT00

Both stars had long-term romances before they were romantically linked. Olivia and Jackson were on and off for a few years, and he stood by her side amid the nationwide college admissions scandal. Olivia came under fire in March 2019 after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli , were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and her sister, Bella Giannulli , accepted into the University of Southern California. They eventually pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2020. Lori, for her part, spent two months in jail while Mossimo was sentenced to five months in prison.

Amid the scandal, Olivia stopped her YouTube career, but her then-boyfriend stayed close. “Jackson has been there for Olivia. Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive,” source told Us Weekly in May 2019. “It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”

She confirmed their split via Instagram Stories in August 2021. When a fan asked, “R u single?” She replied, “I am indeed.”

Olivia Jade Amassed a Big Net Worth Before 'Dancing With the Stars'

Olivia and Jacob's romance rumors started shortly after he and Kaia Gerber split after nearly a year together . The actor and model started dating in September 2020 and In Touch confirmed their split in November 2021.

“Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together,” a source shared at the time. “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

Now that Olivia and Jacob have moved on from their past romances, there's no telling what's next for the two!

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Jackson Guthy
Person
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennie Garth Says Relationship With Husband Dave Abrams Is a ‘Journey’ of ‘Personal Growth for Each of Us’ After 7 Years

Growing together! Jennie Garth exclusively told Us Weekly her and husband Dave Abrams’ keys to their successful marriage ahead of their seven-year anniversary this summer. “It's been a journey of just real personal growth for each of us,” the 50-year-old actress told Us on Thursday, May 19, while promoting Tubi’s Bad Influence. “I'm nine years older than […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Walked Out During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue: ‘Haven’t Talked to Him Since’

A difference of opinions. While Kim Kardashian was celebrating her first-time hosting Saturday Night Live, Kanye West had some constructive criticism about his then-estranged wife's approach to the gig. "He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven't talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word 'divorced' — so […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#College Admissions#Prison#Life Style#The Daily Mail
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’s Fritz Hager Addresses Leah Marlene Dating Rumors After Their Emotional Hug

There’s no denying that Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene have gotten close over the course of their American Idol season 20 journeys. After Leah made it into the top 3 and Fritz did not, Leah immediately fell to the ground and then hugged Fritz. Fans have been speculating that these two could be dating, and Fritz set the record straight after the May 15 show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella publicly shows her support for dad Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise might have ended their marriage more than 20 years ago, but they remain bonded through their two children together, Bella and Connor. Both Tom and Nicole have respected Bella and Connor's decision to stay out of the spotlight and rarely discuss them in public. However, on Monday eagle-eyed fans noticed a show of support from Bella to her father.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy