ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham mother, two kids dead in alleged murder-suicide

By Christopher Keizur
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwYkd_0faxwUlH00 Police said 31-year-old mother shot self, and kids ages 6 and 8, on Tuesday, May 10.

The Gresham Police Department have determined the deaths of a 31-year-old mother and her two children were the result of a murder-suicide.

According to officers the bodies of Ashley Palmer and her two kids, ages six and eight, were found Tuesday morning, May 10, in an apartment in the 700 block of Southeast 185th Avenue. Police said all three died of gunshot wounds.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or is contemplating suicide, help is available:

- The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available at 503-988-4888 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

- Call 800-273-8255 to reach free, confidential support 24 hours a day from Lines for Life, or visit LinesForLife.org

- Youthline, a service of Lines for Life, is a peer crisis and help line for those 21 and younger. Teens are available to help daily, 4-10 p.m. Call 877-968-8491 or text "teen2teen" to 839863

- Crisis Text Line: Text 741741 with the message "Home" for support any time

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent police arrest homicide suspect

KENT, Wash. — After a reported fight between two roommates left one man dead in Kent, police arrested a suspect on Friday morning. At around 11:45 p.m. on May 12, officers responded to a report of two adult men fighting in the 27600 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast in Kent.
KENT, WA
kykn.com

Update – Attempted Break-in At Oregon Right To Life Building – Suspect Vehicle Photographs

UPDATE: Keizer Police Investigators have released photographs of the suspect vehicle leaving the area the night of the fire. The vehicle is an unknown make and model car that is all white in color. No further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to share via the tip line at tips@keizer.org or call 503-856-3529.
KEIZER, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Police looking for missing West Richland teen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - West Richland Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing around 7:30 Thursday morning. A family member on Facebook said the 14-year-old Devon, left for school in West Richland Thursday morning at 7:25, but did not go to school. The Facebook post says Devon...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KVAL

Man found hiding in home's attic, had likely been there since the previous night

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A man was found hiding in the attic of a Springfield home and Lane County Sheriff's deputies say he likely had been there since the previous night. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner in the 3500 block of Hayden Bridge Road who reported hearing thumping sounds and possibly someone coughing coming from his attic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Lines For Life
newsantaana.com

Transient gets life in prison after a kidnapping and murder in Anaheim

Luke Lampers, 41, a transient, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lampers shot a man at an Anaheim motel and also kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and held her against her will while fleeing from the police. Lampers was found guilty of killing Douglas Navarro, then...
ANAHEIM, CA
kezi.com

Eugene police search warrant uncovers “felony amounts” of drugs, guns

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police say they served a search warrant early this morning that led to the seizure of a sizable collection of firearms and illegal drugs. At about 4 a.m. this morning the Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at 4203 Royal Ave. and another location in the north River Road area, police said. Firearms and what the Eugene Police Department described as “felony amounts” of heroin, cocaine and other drug-related items were seized, officials said.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Missing man found safe

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered man who did not return home after taking his cat for a grooming appointment Thursday. According to EPD, Brian John Harrington, 81, left his home in the Norkenzie area and had not been heard from since that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Missing Girl, 13, Found Dead Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances in Oregon, Authorities Say

A missing 13-year-old girl was found dead under "suspicious" circumstances in Beaverton, Oregon, on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers were called to Westside Linear Park and discovered the body of Milana Li — who was reported missing by her mother on Monday — in a small stream just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Beaverton Police Department.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Police: Suspect Found Shot In Street

Portland, Ore . – Police got reports of someone shooting at passing cars near 88th and Southeast Flavel. When officers arrived they found the man with a gun shot wound in the street. They determined he was the person firing into the street. It’s not clear how he got shot, weather it is a self inflicted wound or not. Earlier in the day mental health workers reached out to him after he threatened to kill himself and police.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose

About 2,000 northeast Redmond residents got an emergency alert late Wednesday night that police were searching for a fugitive who ran from a traffic stop and “who may be armed and dangerous.” Despite an extensive search, the man had not been found by Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The post NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose appeared first on KTVZ.
KXL

Man’s Death From Traumatic Brain Injury Ruled Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who police say was beaten in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland hotel last month has died and a suspect has been arrested for murder. 19-year-old Clyde Hunt was found with serious head injuries from an apparent assault on the night on April 7th at a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Beech. He spent nearly three weeks in a hospital before passing away from a traumatic brain injury on April 26th.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
297
Followers
4K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy