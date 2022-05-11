Gresham mother, two kids dead in alleged murder-suicide

Police said 31-year-old mother shot self, and kids ages 6 and 8, on Tuesday, May 10.

The Gresham Police Department have determined the deaths of a 31-year-old mother and her two children were the result of a murder-suicide.

According to officers the bodies of Ashley Palmer and her two kids, ages six and eight, were found Tuesday morning, May 10, in an apartment in the 700 block of Southeast 185th Avenue. Police said all three died of gunshot wounds.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or is contemplating suicide, help is available:

- The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available at 503-988-4888 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

- Call 800-273-8255 to reach free, confidential support 24 hours a day from Lines for Life, or visit LinesForLife.org

- Youthline, a service of Lines for Life, is a peer crisis and help line for those 21 and younger. Teens are available to help daily, 4-10 p.m. Call 877-968-8491 or text "teen2teen" to 839863

- Crisis Text Line: Text 741741 with the message "Home" for support any time