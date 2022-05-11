Wilsonville boys golfers win regionals tourney

The Wildcats finish first at Heron Lakes, win team berth in Class 5A state tournament.

The Wildcats were ready.

So when their chance came, they pounced.

The Wilsonville boys golf team stepped up to win the Special District 1 regional tournament on Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, and in the process, secured a berth to the Class 5A state tournament.

The Wildcats won their way to state — set for Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis — by shooting 683 in the 36-hole event at Heron Lakes Golf Course, while The Dalles placed second at 703.

The complete team scoring included: Wilsonville 327-356 — 683, The Dalles 343-360 — 703, St. Helens 369-376 — 745, Redmond 359-393 — 752, Scappoose 369-387 — 756 and Ridgeview 380-379 — 759.







Wilsonville secured its state berth behind the efforts of freshman regional champion Evan Hoobler. Hoobler shot a 3-over-par 75 on the Greenback course, then came back to post an 82 on the Great Blue for a winning total of 157.

He was followed by freshman Michael Flaherty (sixth at 78-89 — 167), sophomore Dax Sword (eighth at 84-84 — 168), sophomore Max Nelson (20th at 90-101 — 191) and senior Cooper McQueen (22nd at 91-101 — 192).

The Dalles, led by runner-up Joe Codding's 80-80 — 160, also qualified for state as a team. Headed to state as individuals are Pendleton/Griswold junior Zach McLeod, Hood River junior Davis Kerr, Ridgeview junior Dylan Bojanowski, Hood River junior Keirnan Chown and Scappoose sophomore Tucker Olson.

Additional individual competitors at regionals included: Putnam's Calder Kibben (32nd at 105-130 — 235) and Logan Mitchell (33rd at 117-121 — 238) and Milwaukie's Sean O'Neill (27th at 101-104 — 205).