Girls Tennis Slideshow: NWOC district tournament

By Miles Vance
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Northwest Oregon Conference's girls district tennis tournament at Parkrose High School on Wednesday, May 11.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville's annual community engagement survey.

