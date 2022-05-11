ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson reveals why she ‘almost broke down’ on Mother’s Day

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qS2H5_0faxuFq200

Kelly Clarkson has spoken candidly about being a single mother and shared why she “almost broke down” this past Mother’s Day .

The 40-year-old singer discussed how she celebrated Mother’s Day during a recent interview with Extra , where she revealed that she received a gift from her children’s nanny that nearly made her cry. Clarkson is the mother of two children, River, seven, and Remington, six, who she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with the kids,” she said. “So my nanny, I literally almost cried, like, she walked into the kitchen and was like: ‘Hey for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can do whatever you want.’”

Clarkson noted how shocked she was by the gift, which ultimately allowed her to have a wonderful day last Sunday.

“I almost broke down, I was like: ‘What??’” she continued. “I had the best day, and it was amazing.”

Clarkson’s comments come shortly after she finalised her divorce from Blackstock. The Breakaway singer filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Last September, Clarkson was declared legally single after a year-long legal case with the music manager.

According to court documents obtained by E! News , the former couple officially finalised their divorce this past March, nearly two years after Clarkson first filed the paperwork. The filing stated that Clarkson would make a one-time payment of $1,326,161 to her former husband.

The documents also noted that Clarkson will pay Blackstock $115,000 per month as spousal support, until 31 January 2024, and $45,601 per month as child support. Blackstock will also be making payments to his ex, as he’s been paying $14,500 a month in rent to stay at Clarkson’s home in Montana. He’s expected to vacate the property by 1 June.

They have joint legal custody of their children, while the talk-show host has primary physical custody in Los Angeles.

Clarkson has previously opened up about her divorce and how she discussed it with the couple’s children. While speaking to Extra in October 2020, she addressed why it was important to be so transparent about her split, detailing how she had been supporting and protecting her children throughout the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCsH2_0faxuFq200

“I have a great family and friends that are there for me,” the Piece by Piece singer said. “It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore, and they’re the most important thing to you.”

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists ‘cause we want to do it right,” she added. “Everyone’s sad and it’s okay to be sad.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hannah Gosselin Reveals Why She Chose To Live With Her Dad Jon Over Kate: 'It Was A Difficult Decision Leaving My Siblings'

Ever since Jon and Kate Gosselin separated in 2009, things have been ugly. So much so, that their kids — Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis, Aaden, Cara and Madelyn — seemingly took sides. Hannah and Collin decided to move in with their father, while the others opted to live with Kate. Now, Hannah, 18, is getting candid about her decision. "I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong good relationship," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a lot,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Become Increasingly Difficult To Work With, She's 'Extremely Demanding' Behind Closed Doors: Source

From trouble with Hollywood pals to staff behind closed doors, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith needs quite the attitude adjustment.While her bossy behavior may not be the result of the stress she's been dealing with ever since Will Smith's Oscars fiasco, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage in March over a joke he made at the Red Table Talk host's expense, an insider spilled she's become increasingly difficult to deal with behind closed doors.In fact, Pinkett Smith, 50, has even had staff walk out on her as of late. "Will and Jada previously kept household staff for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reportedly Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Angling For Their Kids To Have ‘Nothing to Do With Him’

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized due to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor — who shares six children with Angelina — thinks his former spouse “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of Brad and Angelina’s six kids, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Extra#Breakaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee pictured with famous family

Sharon Osbourne loves nothing more than being with her family and wanted to make sure she celebrated her three grown-up children on Sunday to mark Mother's Day. The Talk host - who is currently recovering from Covid - took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback picture featuring her kids, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, posing with their famous dad, Ozzy Osbourne.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in denim shorts – and fans have the same reaction

Miranda Lambert is finally back touring, and she has not disappointed with her incredible stage outfits. The country music singer has joined Little Big Town for round two of The Bandwagon Tour – which first went on the road in 2018 – and shared some incredible news with her fans while giving them a glimpse at one of her head-turning ensembles.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

649K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy