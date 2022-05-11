Wilsonville boys golfers win regionals tourney
The Wildcats were ready.
So when their chance came, they pounced.
The Wilsonville boys golf team stepped up to win the Special District 1 regional tournament on Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, and in the process, secured a berth to the Class 5A state tournament.
The Wildcats won their way to state — set for Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis — by shooting 683 in the 36-hole event at Heron Lakes Golf Course, while The Dalles placed second at 703.
The complete team scoring included: Wilsonville 327-356 — 683, The Dalles 343-360 — 703, St. Helens 369-376 — 745, Redmond 359-393 — 752, Scappoose 369-387 — 756 and Ridgeview 380-379 — 759.
Wilsonville secured its state berth behind the efforts of freshman regional champion Evan Hoobler. Hoobler shot a 3-over-par 75 on the Greenback course, then came back to post an 82 on the Great Blue for a winning total of 157.
He was followed by freshman Michael Flaherty (sixth at 78-89 — 167), sophomore Dax Sword (eighth at 84-84 — 168), sophomore Max Nelson (20th at 90-101 — 191) and senior Cooper McQueen (22nd at 91-101 — 192).
The Dalles, led by runner-up Joe Codding's 80-80 — 160, also qualified for state as a team. Headed to state as individuals are Pendleton/Griswold junior Zach McLeod, Hood River junior Davis Kerr, Ridgeview junior Dylan Bojanowski, Hood River junior Keirnan Chown and Scappoose sophomore Tucker Olson.
Additional individual competitors at regionals included: Putnam's Calder Kibben (32nd at 105-130 — 235) and Logan Mitchell (33rd at 117-121 — 238) and Milwaukie's Sean O'Neill (27th at 101-104 — 205).
