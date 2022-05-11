Girls Tennis Slideshow: NWOC district tournament

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Northwest Oregon Conference district tournament.







Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Northwest Oregon Conference's girls district tennis tournament at Parkrose High School on Wednesday, May 11.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.