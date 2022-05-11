Kohl’s Puts Board Battle to Bed
Click here to read the full article.
Macellum lost its proxy fight for board seats at Kohl’s. What’s next for the activist and the retailer is debatable.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Kohl's Board Battle: Why Financier Linked to 2 Fashion Bankruptcies Is Fighting for Seat at the Table
- Boards and Bidders, From Kohl's to Missguided to Ted Baker: Week Ahead
- For Kohl's, 2 Out of 3 Ain't Bad
Comments / 0