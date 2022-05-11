ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

These Swanky Open-Air Concerts Are Coming To Chicago This Summer

By Melissa Maynard
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178qtU_0faxp2YT00

Since warm weather has finally arrived here in Chicago, there’s cause for celebration. What could be more fitting than visiting one of the iconic rooftop spaces with sweeping skyline views or a hidden garden oasis in the middle of the bustling city?

Concerts Under The Stars has rave reviews and is the perfect option for a summer evening with incredible musical classic renditions of your favorite songs to delight you. Get ready to be whisked away by the memorable sounds of talented musicians as you take in the city lights for a night of pure indulgence this June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ER8Dt_0faxp2YT00 For an enchanting evening of iconic Frank Sinatra classics , including ‘Fly Me To The Moon,’ ‘What A Wonderful World,’ and of course, ‘New York, New York,’ venture to the new Aire rooftop bar atop the stylish 257-room Art Deco Hyatt Centric The Loop Hotel Chicago. Guests can indulge in a classic cocktail and let these traditional melodies transport them to another time as they take in 360-degree views from the hip 24th-floor rooftop.

Aire Rooftop at the Hyatt Centric The Loop Hotel Chicago

Aire will also host a concert celebrating women icons of jazz , taking you on a journey of several decades of powerful musical influence. Sip on a delicious cocktail as you take in the city surroundings and views while enjoying a tantalizing journey featuring iconic songs such as the dreamy ballad ‘At Last’ by Etta James and ‘Cheek to Cheek’ by Ella Fitzgerald and ‘Rehab’ by Amy Winehouse.

The rock garden of Guild Row

For a romantic date night in the French capital without ever leaving Chicago, the exquisite rock garden of Guild Row comes alive as an enchanting oasis. With twinkly string lights and raised herb gardens to set the overall mood, you’ll encounter your favorite Parisian renditions of iconic ballads from Josephine Baker and Edith Piaf like ‘La Vie En Rose,’ ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,’ and ‘Padam Padam.’ It is the perfect opportunity to see this members-only social club.

These cozy, star-lit Concerts Under The Stars will transport you to another time— get tickets here! Concerts Sinatra Under the Stars at the Hyatt Centric The Loop June 4, 2022 6:00 PM (+1 more date)
Tickets A Night In Paris: The Songs of Edith Piaf & Josephine Baker June 17, 2022 6:00 PM (+1 more date)
Tickets From Ella to Amy: A Tribute to Female Jazz Legends June 18, 2022 6:00 PM Tickets

Comments / 1

Related
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Three Chicago Entrepreneurs Build The Black Bread Co. on Friendship and Fortitude During the Pandemic

Pictured: (L-R) Mark Edmond, Jamel Lewis and Charles Alexander | Photo credit:Drew Michael. How often do you consider who owns the companies putting the food on our grocery shelves? A Chicago father and construction superintendent gave it a great deal of thought during the pandemic when he went grocery shopping. The calls to buy Black that came out of the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Moment were still on the mind of Mark Edmond and his two best friends. Jamel Lewis tells the story of Edmond’s light-bulb moment.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

16 Old-School Restaurants in Chicago for a Classic Night Out

Once upon a time, in those Medieval days before Michelin Stars and James Beard galas, Chicago was stereotyped as a meat-and-potatoes town, infamous for its stockyards (thanks, Upton Sinclair) and enough meat-processing plants to earn it the eerie nickname of “hog butcher to the world.” Things have evolved significantly in the past hundred or so years, though. Sure, the Midwestern metropolis still loves its meat and potatoes, but sometimes they come in the form of hot dogs with crinkle-cut fries, or Reuben sandwiches with latkes, or a 38-ounce dry-aged tomahawk rib-eye with rosemary-roasted spuds.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Government
City
Paris, IL
97ZOK

The World’s Largest Outdoor Food Festival In Chicago Is Free To Attend

The Taste of Chicago is back with another year of delicious food from over 30 food truck vendors and awesome music to listen to while you indulge!. If you're a Foodie, this is the place to be this Summer. Taste of Chicago offers you a taste from some of the best Chicago restaurants in town and fun activities to keep the entire family entertained. Over 3 days, you'll hear music from some incredible musicians at Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to the best eats of the century

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Daley’s Restaurant. Located at 6257 S. Cottage Grove in Chicago, the restaurant is known for their comfort food and serves soup, eggs and grits, steak, and sweet potato pie. In the second half of the segment, Lt. Haynes reviewed Roeser’s Bakery, located at 3216 W. North Ave. in Chicago. The Lieutenant recommends the butterloaf coffee cake and ‘Maryann,’ which is shortcake, whipped cream, and strawberries.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Is Hosting A 20s Themed Penguin Party Tomorrow

The penguins at the Shedd Aquarium are ready to party in their finest formal wear– their classic tuxedoes of course! The after-hours soiree is appropriately dubbed The Great Penguin Party . The Roaring 20s-themed party will take place this Friday, May 13. Doors open at 6:30 PM and end at 11 PM. That’s hours spent listening to live music, seeing incredible aquatic animals, and dressing up with your friends for an unforgettable night!
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Edith Piaf
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Etta James
97ZOK

One Of The Best Towns In Illinois Is Having A Spring Carnival This Weekend

Who's ready to have fun in the sun? It's been soooo nice the past few days and that's just the beginning! Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!. Every year I wait for the hottest days to go to amusement parks and carnivals just so I can get a really good tan while walking around with friends. Sounds lame, but having fun and tanning seems way better than staying inside all day. That's why I'm pretty sure I'll end up going to Lombard, Illinois this weekend for their Spring carnival - I'm a kid at heart, don't judge!
LOMBARD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Garden#Concerts#Rave Reviews#City Lights#Jazz#Aire
Secret Chicago

Chicagwa Is Chicago’s New Canned Tap Water

Coming to Chicago this summer, Chicagwa is the new canned tap water that’s hitting the markets. The limited-edition line is from the city of Chicago itself. Canned by a local brewery, the new campaign is set to showcase the quality of Chicago’s drinking water, as well as the city’s “rich history” in connection to Lake Michigan. Available in six designs all helmed by local artists, the cans will be available at a select few markets, taps throughout the city and summer events, too. Find cans at Real Good Co, J.P. Graziano Grocery, Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

One Of The Coolest Outdoor Movie Theaters Is Opening In Illinois

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind summer movie-watching experience, then this is definitely the place for you. Do You Enjoy Watching Movies Outside In The Summertime?. I've always been a big fan of the drive-in movie theater. It's a fun way to spend a summer night with family, friends, and a significant other. I was so glad to see they made a comeback the last few years.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WGNtv.com

Chicago-style Depression Hot Dogs, Polishes, Fries, & More

The Original Jimmy’s Red Hots is a family-owned Chicago favorite serving up some of the city’s best Depression-style hot dogs and polishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their food so special is owner Rose Stevenson. 4000 W. Grand Ave. Facebook @JimmysRedHots. Instagram...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

Inside Illinois’ most expensive home on the market

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago’s historic Gold Coast is one of the most affluent urban neighborhoods in the country. It’s also home to the most expensive home listing in all of Illinois. The ritzy mansion at 3 W. Burton Place is currently on the market for $18.75 million....
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
231
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy