These Swanky Open-Air Concerts Are Coming To Chicago This Summer

Since warm weather has finally arrived here in Chicago, there’s cause for celebration. What could be more fitting than visiting one of the iconic rooftop spaces with sweeping skyline views or a hidden garden oasis in the middle of the bustling city?

Concerts Under The Stars has rave reviews and is the perfect option for a summer evening with incredible musical classic renditions of your favorite songs to delight you. Get ready to be whisked away by the memorable sounds of talented musicians as you take in the city lights for a night of pure indulgence this June.

For an enchanting evening of iconic Frank Sinatra classics , including ‘Fly Me To The Moon,’ ‘What A Wonderful World,’ and of course, ‘New York, New York,’ venture to the new Aire rooftop bar atop the stylish 257-room Art Deco Hyatt Centric The Loop Hotel Chicago. Guests can indulge in a classic cocktail and let these traditional melodies transport them to another time as they take in 360-degree views from the hip 24th-floor rooftop.

Aire Rooftop at the Hyatt Centric The Loop Hotel Chicago

Aire will also host a concert celebrating women icons of jazz , taking you on a journey of several decades of powerful musical influence. Sip on a delicious cocktail as you take in the city surroundings and views while enjoying a tantalizing journey featuring iconic songs such as the dreamy ballad ‘At Last’ by Etta James and ‘Cheek to Cheek’ by Ella Fitzgerald and ‘Rehab’ by Amy Winehouse.

The rock garden of Guild Row

For a romantic date night in the French capital without ever leaving Chicago, the exquisite rock garden of Guild Row comes alive as an enchanting oasis. With twinkly string lights and raised herb gardens to set the overall mood, you’ll encounter your favorite Parisian renditions of iconic ballads from Josephine Baker and Edith Piaf like ‘La Vie En Rose,’ ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,’ and ‘Padam Padam.’ It is the perfect opportunity to see this members-only social club.