Is beauty truly skin deep? Learn the secrets from a trusted Lifestyle Consultant

On Good Things Utah this morning – Should bridesmaids dresses become a thing of the past? One author says without doubt yes: “Oddly, the ritual of matching bridesmaids dresses is an ancient one, documented in Ancient Rome when the good tidings of a wedding was thought to draw evil spirits and bridesmaids would dress identically as decoy brides to confuse them. Fair enough! But as the practice has evolved over the years, there was shift to dressing like the bride to wearing something I am fairly certain the bride would never put on her own body. We gather our nearest and dearest and force them into a uniform of our own imagining, some alchemy of “color palette,” “childhood visions,” and, to raise my seamstress’s point, “to ensure they don’t look better than we do on our wedding day.”

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO