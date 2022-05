Dumbfoundead is so proud of his Los Angeles neighborhood that he probably identifies more as a Koreatown resident than a Korean American, he says. "Growing up in an area that's so predominantly Korean, it really gave me the confidence to be who I am and be proud of my heritage and background," the rapper and actor said in a recent interview with Thrillist. Dumbfoundead's Koreatown is the empowering community that made him the person he is today. It influenced his personality and his artistic side alike, and his music is a result of that upbringing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO