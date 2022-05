If a picture is worth a thousand words, what are 100 worth? For the family that thought the old photos were lost forever, priceless. Several old photos were found in a house in Syracuse. David Haas of Syracuse History turned to social media to see if he could find the owners. "I often work with the Land Bank to tell stories about their properties," said Haas. "This time, one of their staff was visiting the house, found the photos, and called me to ask if I could help find the owners. I have done this before with old pictures, yearbooks, clocks, etc."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO