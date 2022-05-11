ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA Health, Focused Ultrasound launch $8M center

By Katherine Schulte
Virginia Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter to combine focused ultrasound, cancer immunotherapy treatment. University of Virginia Health and Charlottesville-based Focused Ultrasound Foundation invested $8 million into launching the Focused Ultrasound Cancer Immunotherapy Center, the health system announced Wednesday. “We are excited to announce this powerful multidisciplinary and interdepartmental collaboration effort with the Focused Ultrasound...

www.virginiabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Business

American Diabetes Association appoints new CEO

Interim CEO Charles D. Henderson assumes permanent role. The American Diabetes Association has appointed Charles D. “Chuck” Henderson as its new CEO, the Arlington-based nonprofit announced Thursday. Henderson served as the association’s interim CEO for the previous six months. Furst Group, an Illinois-based health care executive search firm,...
ARLINGTON, IL
Virginia Business

Owens & Minor receives $1.1B DOD contract

Mechanicsville company will provide medical supplies to military, federal agencies. Mechanicsville-based Fortune 500 global health care logistics firm Owens & Minor Inc. has received a $1.125 billion contract modification to provide medical surgical supplies to the military and federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday. The award is...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Chesapeake office park sells for $5.7M

Poplar Hill Medical Center, a four-building medical office park in Chesapeake, has sold for $5.7 million, Divaris Real Estate Inc. announced Thursday. Texas-based real estate fund manager Woodside purchased the park in December 2020 and sold it to Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Properties in a deal that closed May 6. When...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginia Business

Arlington national security tech firm hires CIA vet

Kimber named VP of intelligence community strategy. Arlington-based Two Six Technologies has hired Elizabeth “Beth” Kimber, who formerly oversaw the Central Intelligence Agency’s network of spies, as vice president of intelligence community strategy, the national security tech firm announced this week. Kimber spent 37 years in the...
ARLINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy