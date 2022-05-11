UVA Health, Focused Ultrasound launch $8M center
Center to combine focused ultrasound, cancer immunotherapy treatment. University of Virginia Health and Charlottesville-based Focused Ultrasound Foundation invested $8 million into launching the Focused Ultrasound Cancer Immunotherapy Center, the health system announced Wednesday. “We are excited to announce this powerful multidisciplinary and interdepartmental collaboration effort with the Focused Ultrasound...www.virginiabusiness.com
