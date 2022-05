The Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver after leading police on a pursuit. According to an update by the Illinois State Police, at approximately 7:39 p.m., near the intersection of Yankeetown Road and Tomlin Road, in western Sangamon County near Pleasant Plains, ISP Zone 4 Investigations was requested by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved death involving a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO