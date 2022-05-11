ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

The Road Ahead with RTC: Seeking members for advisory committee

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Meet the candidates running to be Reno's next mayor

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Incumbent Hillary Schieve has set her sights on a third and final term as mayor of Reno — but 10 other candidates are vying to unseat her in the 2022 election. The crowded primary field includes her longtime city council...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County School Board President Angie Taylor expressed relief Thursday that the effort to recall her failed but expects the attacks against her to continue. “We, as a community, won the first round. But make no mistake, this isn’t the end,” Taylor said in a tweet. “This...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Traffic
Washoe County, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
KOLO TV Reno

FISH moves forward on Revitalization Program and more

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 40 years, Friends in Service Helping (FISH) has been serving the community of Carson City and beyond. The nonprofit is able to assist the community because of community donations and grants. Executive Director Jim Peckham stopped by KOLO to talk about the organization’s Revitalization Program and the fundraising efforts so far.
CARSON CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County hosting government surplus auction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market for a new watch, a new tablet, or even a new car, a local auction has everything you may need. Clark County is hosting its government surplus auction, offering about 200 vehicles and 225 lots of miscellaneous items. These are items that were used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada SPCA appeal denied, Reno Iron Works to build facility next door

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday evening, the Reno City Council denied an appeal by the SPCA of Northern Nevada, allowing Reno Iron Works to start construction of a 40,000 square foot facility next to its shelter on Spectrum Boulevard. After review of the staff report, the record on appeal,...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtc#Transportation Planning#Cmac
KOLO TV Reno

Boil water order for Dayton’s Copper Canyon Estates

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Copper Canyon Estates subdivision in Dayton is under a precautionary boil water notice after a water line break on Friday. For water they consume, people are advised to use bottled water or boil the water for five minutes and let it cool before using, the Lyon County Utilities Department said in a statement.
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Town Hall set for Monday to address Hwy 50 safety

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Following a recent string of deadly crashes in northern Nevada, Lyon County announced plans to host a town hall to address safety concerns along U.S. 50. Representatives from the Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada State Police, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are invited to the Town Hall. The public is also invited to weigh in on the safety of Highway 50.
DAYTON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Pride Fest lands new location after dispute with city

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city. Henderson Pride Fest will be held at the Galleria Mall on June 10 and 11, the Henderson Equality Center announced. “Making this a historic event...
HENDERSON, NV
FOX Reno

Construction begins on long-awaited Kimpton Hotel in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Developer CAI Investments broke ground on northern Nevada's first Kimpton Hotel in downtown Reno on Friday. The boutique hotel will be located right along the Truckee River when construction is finished in 2024. CAI Investments said it's the region's 'first luxury,...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

Campaign pushing for more Latino organ donors coming to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Statistics from 2020 show more than 100,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list. That same data indicating about 20% are Latino but comprise around 14% of organ donors. In an effort to increase that percentage, the Nevada Donor Network and the Latin Chamber of...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nye’s planned switch to hand-counted paper ballots for general election raises alarms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County is poised to appoint a new county clerk in August and pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election, a move election watchers worry could create a logistical nightmare that could spill over to a congressional race and even statewide elections.  Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant helped […] The post Nye’s planned switch to hand-counted paper ballots for general election raises alarms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

More participants needed for the ‘Nevada Speed Test’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a fact of life on the internet. Some places have good coverage, others not so great. But no one knows for sure how many good places there are and for that matter, where no service areas are in our state. That’s the idea behind the “Nevada Speed Test.”
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Affordable housing development under development in Fernley

Krch Realty agent Mary Gurczynski and Reno-based Altmann builders in Fernley are excited to announce their 35 energy-efficient affordable homes starting at $380,000. Homes have features of elevated ceilings, quartz countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The housing development is a 15-mile drive to Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, the largest...
FERNLEY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Some Las Vegas residents living in RVs due to housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
swark.today

Special Weather Alert for Hempstead, Nevada Counties

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hempstead and Nevada Counties through 1015 AM CDT…. At 928 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prescott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could...
PRESCOTT, AR
KOLO TV Reno

May Arboretum Society Annual Plan Sale

There was a Bans off Our Bodies rally at the Believe sign in downtown Reno in support of abortion rights. Las Vegas teenager on a mission to save desert tortoises with social media movement. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 7:59 PM PDT. A Las Vegas teenager is on a mission...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy