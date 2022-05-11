The Road Ahead with RTC: Seeking members for advisory committee

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Incumbent Hillary Schieve has set her sights on a third and final term as mayor of Reno — but 10 other candidates are vying to unseat her in the 2022 election. The crowded primary field includes her longtime city council...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County School Board President Angie Taylor expressed relief Thursday that the effort to recall her failed but expects the attacks against her to continue. “We, as a community, won the first round. But make no mistake, this isn’t the end,” Taylor said in a tweet. “This...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For more than 40 years, Friends in Service Helping (FISH) has been serving the community of Carson City and beyond. The nonprofit is able to assist the community because of community donations and grants. Executive Director Jim Peckham stopped by KOLO to talk about the organization’s Revitalization Program and the fundraising efforts so far.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re in the market for a new watch, a new tablet, or even a new car, a local auction has everything you may need. Clark County is hosting its government surplus auction, offering about 200 vehicles and 225 lots of miscellaneous items. These are items that were used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -This week members of the Teamsters Local 631 voted to authorize a strike. The union’s contract with Republic Services expires on May 31. For now, trash service continues as normal, and the impact of a strike is not clear at this point. Union officials said...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday evening, the Reno City Council denied an appeal by the SPCA of Northern Nevada, allowing Reno Iron Works to start construction of a 40,000 square foot facility next to its shelter on Spectrum Boulevard. After review of the staff report, the record on appeal,...
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Copper Canyon Estates subdivision in Dayton is under a precautionary boil water notice after a water line break on Friday. For water they consume, people are advised to use bottled water or boil the water for five minutes and let it cool before using, the Lyon County Utilities Department said in a statement.
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Following a recent string of deadly crashes in northern Nevada, Lyon County announced plans to host a town hall to address safety concerns along U.S. 50. Representatives from the Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada State Police, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are invited to the Town Hall. The public is also invited to weigh in on the safety of Highway 50.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city. Henderson Pride Fest will be held at the Galleria Mall on June 10 and 11, the Henderson Equality Center announced. “Making this a historic event...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Developer CAI Investments broke ground on northern Nevada's first Kimpton Hotel in downtown Reno on Friday. The boutique hotel will be located right along the Truckee River when construction is finished in 2024. CAI Investments said it's the region's 'first luxury,...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Statistics from 2020 show more than 100,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list. That same data indicating about 20% are Latino but comprise around 14% of organ donors. In an effort to increase that percentage, the Nevada Donor Network and the Latin Chamber of...
Nye County is poised to appoint a new county clerk in August and pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election, a move election watchers worry could create a logistical nightmare that could spill over to a congressional race and even statewide elections. Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant helped […]
Las Vegas (KSNV) — "The scale of it- of this issue, we've never experienced before." That's Nathan Trenholm, cofounder of data insight partners. He used to work for CCSD as the Director of Research and Accountability and now he says he's concerned about where things are going. "Right now...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a fact of life on the internet. Some places have good coverage, others not so great. But no one knows for sure how many good places there are and for that matter, where no service areas are in our state. That’s the idea behind the “Nevada Speed Test.”
Krch Realty agent Mary Gurczynski and Reno-based Altmann builders in Fernley are excited to announce their 35 energy-efficient affordable homes starting at $380,000. Homes have features of elevated ceilings, quartz countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The housing development is a 15-mile drive to Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, the largest...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hempstead and Nevada Counties through 1015 AM CDT…. At 928 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Prescott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could...
There was a Bans off Our Bodies rally at the Believe sign in downtown Reno in support of abortion rights. Las Vegas teenager on a mission to save desert tortoises with social media movement. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 7:59 PM PDT. A Las Vegas teenager is on a mission...
