BULLETIN BOARD- MAY 11, 2022

May 15th is Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. It is a day for law enforcement and the public to pay respect and homage to officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. It is a day that is spent honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers killed while protecting our communities and safeguarding our democracy. National Police Week is May 11-17. The Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial will be held in Grand Forks on May 17, at 2 pm. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be attending this event. The National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial will hold a virtual Candlelight Vigil on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 8:00 pm Eastern. This year, 619 names will be engraved onto the walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC. There were 427 officers killed in the line of duty in 2021 and an additional 147 officers who lost their lives in previous years. These will be added to the nearly 24,000 killed in the line of duty already memorialized there. Please join us as we come together to pay tribute to our fallen in a live-streamed Candlelight Vigil. You can watch from anywhere in the world as the names of those brave men and women are read aloud in respect, honor, and remembrance.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO