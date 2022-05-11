ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

BULLETIN BOARD- MAY 11, 2022

kroxam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrookston Parks and Recreation has registration open for Jr. and Sr. legion baseball for players born from January 1 of 2003 to 2009. To register, please go to https://www.crookston.mn.us/ns/fun and click on the Register Now link. Players must complete a legion baseball player form. The first practice will be held at...

kroxam.com

kroxam.com

Elizabeth JoAnn “Liz” Thompson – Obit

A graveside service for Elizabeth “Liz” Thompson will be held at 9:00 am, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston and will be live-streamed by going to her obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com. Elizabeth JoAnn “Liz” Thompson, 87, passed away with her family by her side...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ALLUMA TO HOST 1ST ANNUAL MENTAL HEALTH EVENT IN CROOKSTON

Alluma wishes to invite Crookston and surrounding communities to join them for their 1st Annual Alluma Night on Thursday, May 19. “This year marks our first year as Alluma and 60 years of providing mental health care in northwest Minnesota,” said Shauna Reitmeier, Chief Executive Officer at Alluma. “We’ve wanted to do an event like this for a long time. What better way to celebrate these major milestones than to host a community event during Mental Health Awareness Month?”
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE BASEBALL SPLITS TWO GAMES AT JIM KARN FIELD FRIDAY EVENING

The Crookston Pirate Baseball team split a doubleheader this evening, winning Game 1 against the Kittson County Central Bearcats 10-7, before losing in Game 2 17-12 to the Ada-Borup/West Cougars. Both games were played just as five-inning contests. CROOKSTON VS KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL. Kittson County Central (KCC) got things going...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION IS OFFERING YOUTH TRACTOR AND FARM SAFETY CERTIFICATIONS TO YOUTHS 14 AND OLDER

The University of Minnesota Extension will be offering Youth Tractor and Farm Safety Certification at six locations across the state in 2022. The youth tractor and farm safety certification program provides youth 14 years and older the opportunity to learn about safe equipment operation and general farm safety. Students who complete this program will receive a U.S. Department of Labor certificate of training. This certificate is required for 14- and 15-year-olds who wish to work with equipment with over 20 horsepower off of their family farm or homestead. This program is offered in a hybrid model, with an online learning component followed by hands-on activities and training. A generous donation from Polk County Corn/Soybean Growers will cover your cost of the program. Please contact Heather before registering for the program to get the scholarship code.
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO TWO ACCIDENTS

Veh. #1 – 2017 Subaru, driven by Darrel Montieth, Crookston. Veh. #2 – 2009 Subaru, driven by Sharon Munter, Warba, MN. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Riverview Hospital. Both vehicles were totaled. Report of an accident on May 11 at 11:28 a.m. Veh. #1 – 2007...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES TWO LAND USE DETERMINATIONS FOR CHEDA

The Crookston Planning Commission met last night inside the City Hall Council Chambers to discuss the validation of two Land Use Determinations from the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA). The meeting lasted only 10 minutes and the job of the Planning Commission was to determine if both pieces of property fit within the City’s Comprehensive Plan.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 13, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Cheyenne Deplazes Lynn, 21 of Fargo, for Fifth Degree Drug Possession. Lukas Eld Austin, 25 of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

RIVERVIEW’S WOUND CARE SERVICES ENHANCED THROUGH EDUCATION

It’s estimated that 6.5 million people suffer from chronic wounds in the United States, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health. As the population ages, obesity rates increase, and diabetes cases climb, chronic wound cases are also expected to rise. At RiverView Health, a dynamic team of providers...
EDUCATION
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY OFFERING SEPTIC SYSTEM FIX-UP GRANT PROGRAM

Polk County Environmental Services is pleased to announce the availability of a cost-share grant program that is available to property owners in Polk County that have an existing non-compliant septic system. Funds are intended to fix septic systems that are currently failing codes or functionality. These dollars are made possible through a grant received from the Minnesota Clean Water Legacy Act.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECOGNIZING PEACE OFFICER’S MEMORIAL DAY ON MAY 15

May 15th is Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. It is a day for law enforcement and the public to pay respect and homage to officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. It is a day that is spent honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers killed while protecting our communities and safeguarding our democracy. National Police Week is May 11-17. The Northern Valley Law Enforcement Memorial will be held in Grand Forks on May 17, at 2 pm. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be attending this event. The National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial will hold a virtual Candlelight Vigil on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 8:00 pm Eastern. This year, 619 names will be engraved onto the walls of the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC. There were 427 officers killed in the line of duty in 2021 and an additional 147 officers who lost their lives in previous years. These will be added to the nearly 24,000 killed in the line of duty already memorialized there. Please join us as we come together to pay tribute to our fallen in a live-streamed Candlelight Vigil. You can watch from anywhere in the world as the names of those brave men and women are read aloud in respect, honor, and remembrance.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

