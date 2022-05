Lorrie LoAnn Holloway, 66, of Wamego, Kansas. died Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Wamego, Kansas Hospital. Born on March 31, 1956 at a hospital in Salina, Kansas, Lorrie grew up in Minneapolis, Kansas, the only child of her loving parents, Clifford and Loretta (Schur) Kibler. She graduated from Minneapolis High...