How the Jeremiah Program continues to help moms and kids succeed

(ABC 6 News) - The United Way of Mower County (UWMC) concluded its annual Community Campaign by raising nearly $1.14 million for local nonprofit organizations. “Every day, Mower County residents depend on United Way and our funded partners to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who need us most. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities – by bringing people and resources together to build a strong, healthy, and safe home for all,” said Molly Lanke, Executive Director of UWMC. “United Way represents the ideal way to maximize charitable giving and community impact. Through sustainable programs and solutions that lift our neighbors in need, United Way delivers real results on bold goals and is truly making a difference thanks to the supporters who invest in this work.”

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO