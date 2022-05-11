ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

How the Jeremiah Program continues to help moms and kids succeed

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - On Friday, The Jeremiah Program in Rochester is hosting its 2nd Annual Pathways Gala focusing on generations. The program takes a two-generational approach to work with moms and kids in disrupting poverty. "I had recently been laid off from the airlines and had only a...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Jeremiah Program holds its "Pathways Gala" for the first time since 2019

(ABC 6 News) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Jeremiah Program held its annual Pathways Gala. It's a night to come together and help make a difference in local moms' lives. Brittany Block graduated from the Jeremiah Program, Minneapolis-St. Paul in 2014. She got emotional on Friday...
ADVOCACY
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Volunteers needed to help teach seniors about technology

(ABC 6 News) - During the pandemic more people felt alone as we could not connect in person, and for many adults, technology usage skyrocketed. But there is one program in Olmsted, Winona, and Wabasha counties that is helping seniors keep in touch with friends and family. The non-profit organization...
WINONA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
KAAL-TV

MercyOne Air Med coordinaties blood drives May 13

(ABC 6 News) - MercyOne Air Med is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center, Iowa’s largest nonprofit community based blood center, to host blood drives in three regions across the state. The donation event, called “Answering the Call to Save Lives” will be held Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m.-4...
DES MOINES, IA
redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester

If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jeremiah Program
KAAL-TV

Rochester Public Transit asking for community feedback

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Public Transit (RPT) held an open house on its Transit Development Plan at the Chateau Theatre Thursday night. This opportunity only happens once every five years to get feedback from the public. RPT received feedback from the public last fall to hear what was going...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

United Way of Mower County raises nearly $1.14 million

(ABC 6 News) - The United Way of Mower County (UWMC) concluded its annual Community Campaign by raising nearly $1.14 million for local nonprofit organizations. “Every day, Mower County residents depend on United Way and our funded partners to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who need us most. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities – by bringing people and resources together to build a strong, healthy, and safe home for all,” said Molly Lanke, Executive Director of UWMC. “United Way represents the ideal way to maximize charitable giving and community impact. Through sustainable programs and solutions that lift our neighbors in need, United Way delivers real results on bold goals and is truly making a difference thanks to the supporters who invest in this work.”
MOWER COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Pet of the Week: Dani

(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Humane Society would like to introduce you to Dani in this week's Pet of the Week!. Dani is a very smart Australian and English Sheppard mix who is very affectionate and loves to give hugs. Her estimated age is three. She would be a wonderful fit for someone who is familiar with herding dogs and has a fenced-in yard.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
106.9 KROC

JM Graduate Leaving White House to Work For City of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester's new Emergency Management Director is leaving the White House to become a city employee. After a nationwide search that was launched following the retirement of Ken Jones, a news release issued this afternoon by the City of Rochester says Kyle Mirehouse has been hired as his successor. He is scheduled to report for work on June 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
froggyweb.com

‘Jumping’ worms found in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – As people start working on their yards and gardens, those in parts of Minnesota are advised to watch for highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. The University of Minnesota says jumping...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD: Level 3 Offender moving to NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Michael James Costa will be moving to the 4400 block of 22 Avenue NW on May 13. Costa engaged in sexual contact with a known female child and teenager on separate...
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
K92.3

This School is “The Worst College for Your Money” in Iowa

"What? College has gotten drastically more expensive over the last few decades in the United States? I had no idea!" Said no one ever. It's a topic of discussion in political debates, among recent graduates, and even folks who haven't been in a classroom setting in 40 years. Luckily, along...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Dead geese at Silver Lake confirmed to have Avian Flu

(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester confirmed that the six dead geese found at Silver Lake Park at the end of April did have Avian Flu. On Thursday, the MN DNR confirmed that the tests were positive. The DNR is not planning to do any additional testsing and...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy