Westford Superintendent Update – May 11th, 2022

Boston — Newmark announced the sale of Bellingham Distribution Center, a Class A industrial asset located in the suburban Boston community of Bellingham, Massachusetts. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Executive Managing Directors Matthew Pullen and Tony Coskren, Senior Managing Director Brian Pinch and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm’s Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, Barings, and procured the buyer, LaSalle Property Fund. Newmark Senior Financial Analyst Nickolas Revers provided financial analysis support.
