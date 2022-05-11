Maricopa County continues ADA work on Sun City West sidewalks

Some sidewalks in Sun City West are under construction and the Maricopa County Department of Transportation is at work to make the community more accessible.

The department’s purpose is to provide connections that improve people’s lives. Through the Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan, the intent is to further the purpose by providing equivalent access to the maximum extent feasible for people with disabilities.

Erika Flores, MCDOT communications branch manager, said county officials do not have a defined timelines for the ADA work because available funding, allowable construction time frames and other factors impact the work.

Construction for ADA ramp compliance started in early April and will run through July, to meet federal accessibility guidelines.

The ADA compliance efforts have been ongoing since 2018 after a full inventory of Sun City West's needs were completed.

“Streets or neighborhoods are given priority based upon percentage of homes having a least one resident with disabilities, as indicated in the latest Census data,” Flores explained.

She said updated accessibility in the area will allow pedestrian access for sidewalks constructed prior to federal government requirements associated with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design.

The work will be at various locations and residents will receive a door-hanger notifying them when work will be done in that location.

Restricted lanes will be in the areas of work and were sidewalks must be temporarily closed for construction, an alternative pedestrian access will be provided and indicated by signs.

Work hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For questions about the work, call 602-506-3342.

Reach the reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.