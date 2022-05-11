ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, Tualatin high schools name official athletic directors

By Ray Pitz
The Tigard Tualatin School District recently created the positions of associate principal/athletic director

Tigard and Tualatin high schools will soon have new associate principals who will also serve as athletic directors, managing their respective schools' athletics and activities.

Ryan Taylor, who currently works as chair of the P.E. department at Regis High School in Aurora, Colo., will fill the new position at Tigard High School, while Tualatin High School athletic coordinator Ted Rose will take that position at Tualatin.

Both begin in their new positions on July 1. The Tigard-Tualatin School Board created the new administrative positions to manager school activities and athletics.

Rose, who has served as an athletic coordinator at Tualatin High for the last 14 years, spent years as a teacher in the district, as well as coach for football, baseball and girls' tennis. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4wdy_0fauclO900

"I am excited to continue building from our foundation, building strong programs, and finding ways for students who traditionally have not been involved in athletics to find a place they feel connected here at Tualatin High School," said Rose, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Portland State University and a master in education degree, focusing on curriculum and instruction, from Concordia University.

Tualatin High School Principal Michael Dellerba said Rose has created an outstanding culture of collaborating among coaches and programs at the school.

"We are so proud of our championship successes, but beyond that Ted has built an inclusive environment where coaches and students support each other with the goal of creating access for all. With all the requirements this position demands, district leaders supported the move to make this position an administrative position again," said Dellerba.

Taylor began his career at Independence High School in Arizona where he served as a physical education teacher and coach before becoming chair of the physical education department. He later served as a physical education teacher and coach at Montbello High School in Denver.

"Ryan is a dynamic, energetic, and collaborative leader with proven experience in convening community and building successful programs," Tigard High School Principal Brian Bailey said in a statement. "His passion for students, staff, and the greater community, along with his dedication to maximizing opportunities and outcomes for all students makes him an exciting addition to our leadership team at Tigard High."

Taylor, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in physical education from the University of Northern Colorado and a master of science degree in sport and exercise science, said he was impressed with how passionate Tigard's administrators, teachers and coaches are in their pursuit of academic, arts and sports excellence. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjZfg_0fauclO900

"I am impressed with the collective commitment to equity and excited to engage further in this work and in the broader high school community. My wife is an Oregonian and I am happy to bring her home," he said.

Tigard High School's current athletic coordinator Alan Boschma will remain in that position until July.

