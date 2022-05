Emma Hardin, 88, of Orange, passed away on May 13, 2022, in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Emma was born in New Iberia, Louisiana, on March 10, 1934, she was the daughter of A.J. Provost and Nola (Broussard) Provost. Emma loved to spend time at the camp with family and create lasting memories. She loved her family especially getting to be a grandmother to her precious grandchildren. Emma was deeply loved and she will be truly missed by her family and friends.

ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO