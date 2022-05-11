ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending May 6

Alan P. Slatas purchased property on Rose Meadow in Aquinnah from Joshua A. Recave and David G. Recave for $350,000 on May 4. Isabella F. Thorpe purchased property on Pasture Road in Chilmark from Susan C. Skelley Trs. and David Flanders Family Nominee Trust III for $150,000 on May...

eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: The Pardon Tillinghast House and 18 More

Above: The Pardon Tillinghast House at 1463 Frenchtown Road. Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 5/13/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 19 new listings, 13 sold properties, and 20 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WGME

Billionaire demolishes former Rockefeller home on oceanfront estate in Maine

MOUNT DESERT (BDN) -- Four years after buying the former Seal Harbor estate of fellow billionaire David Rockefeller Sr., the new owner of Ringing Point is making changes to the oceanfront property. Mitchell Rales, the billionaire co-founder of Danaher Corp., is having Rockefeller’s former summer house torn down. Rales...
MAINE STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Harborside

From the May 9, 1952 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Lagoon Pond at Vineyard Haven was originally called the harbor of Homes Hole — the old name for the town and port — for it was long open to the saltwater and afforded a deep anchorage. But it was known as a pond too, and there are deeds of the eighteenth century referring to it as Wakataqua Pond. Communication between the village of Holmes Hole at the head of the present Vineyard Haven harbor, and the eastern shore — known as Eastville — was entirely by water until 1871 when the Lagoon bridge was completed. The incentive for construction of the bridge was the rise of a summer resort, developed around the camp ground, for which the historic landing was at Eastville.
cntraveler.com

What's New on Cape Cod This Summer—and the Underrated Area to Explore

The far northeast’s iconic summer enclave, Cape Cod is known for its lobster rolls, sweeping beaches and seascapes, and a relaxed New England atmosphere. Now, after two touch-and-go summers thanks to the pandemic, the Cape is finally roaring back. While there are a handful of exciting events and hotel...
RETAIL
vineyardgazette.com

Collaboration Conservation Works

During April 2022, while we were all focused on passing the housing bank in our towns, stories appeared in the local newspapers announcing that the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank, aided by the Land Protection Fund, had purchased 26 acres of land along the banks of Mill Brook and Crocker Pond in West Tisbury at the junction of State and North Roads. This is collaborative conservation, with two groups or more working together to achieve a conservation goal.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

From Shoreline to Farmland, Climate Action Week Delivers

On Wednesday during Climate Action Week dozens of people attended a talk on Eco-Anxiety, aimed at helping people grapple emotionally with the looming crisis of climate change. Psychiatrist Dr. Lise Van Susteren and therapist Leslie Davenport offered tips and reassurance to those feeling anxious and offered that feelings of dread and worry are normal.
EDGARTOWN, MA
NECN

Privately Owned, 5-Star Cape Cod Hotel Sells for $102M

The Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich, a perennial Forbes Travel Guide five-star winner, has been bought by a hospitality company that’s been expanding its portfolio across New England. EOS Hospitality bought the resort in a $102 million deal that closed Tuesday.
HARWICH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Uncertainty Continues Over Food Trucks in West Tisbury

Goldie’s Rotisserie food truck will be selling food outside Grange Hall during Saturday’s Climate Action Week finale, following the West Tisbury select board’s approval of the event during their Wednesday meeting. But the future of food trucks after Saturday remains up for debate, with a joint meeting...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

New Town, New Team; Martha's Vineyard Film Festival Ready for Its Close-Up

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival is about to unveil its new home at Grange Hall in West Tisbury, where the 22nd annual festival opens May 18. Though the town and venue have changed, longtime festival-goers will find much that’s familiar in the new surroundings. With a proscenium stage, tall windows, couches for seating and a top capacity of 70 people, the second-floor Grange auditorium resembles a scaled-down version of the festival’s former home at the Chilmark Community Center.
WEST TISBURY, MA
WMTW

Maine inn rated as top small stay in the US by Tripadvisor

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — One hotel has made a big impression according to travelers using Tripadvisor. Topside Inn in Boothbay Harbor was named the number one small stay in the United States, according to Tripadvisor. O: B&B on Cape Cod ranked best in US, No. 2 in world by...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
vineyardgazette.com

Aquinnah Backs Housing Bank in Large Turnout at Town Election

Aquinnah voters flocked to the polls for their annual town election Thursday, approving the housing bank question by a large margin and re-electing Gerald Green to the board of health for another three years. Turnout was large in the smallest town on the Island, with 169 voters casting ballots, or...
AQUINNAH, MA

