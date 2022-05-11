Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending May 6

From the May 9, 1952 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Lagoon Pond at Vineyard Haven was originally called the harbor of Homes Hole — the old name for the town and port — for it was long open to the saltwater and afforded a deep anchorage. But it was known as a pond too, and there are deeds of the eighteenth century referring to it as Wakataqua Pond. Communication between the village of Holmes Hole at the head of the present Vineyard Haven harbor, and the eastern shore — known as Eastville — was entirely by water until 1871 when the Lagoon bridge was completed. The incentive for construction of the bridge was the rise of a summer resort, developed around the camp ground, for which the historic landing was at Eastville.

