Ellis County, TX

May 7 Election Results

Ellis County Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllis County’s May 7 local elections saw a number of independent school board races, however at least four were canceled in Ennis, Ferris, Maypearl, and Red Oak. MIDLOTHIAN ISD had seats open for Place 4 and Place 5. In Place 4, Whitney Krupala and Mike Dillow were vying...

News Talk 860 KSFA

Texas Town Elects Dead Man as Mayor

It seems like in every election cycle there are a few stories that leave you scratching your head wondering, "Wow, how did that happen?" This brings us to the town of Palmhurst, Texas. Palmhurst is a small town in south Texas near McAllen. Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. was first elected as...
PALMHURST, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Officially Punches Ticket To Hell

Your friend in the radio business cares very little about politics, but I can't believe an elected official is recommending starving babies. If you're not aware, there's a baby food shortage right now. It's simple, one of the big manufacturing plants voluntarily shut down in February because of complaints of contaminated formula and two infant deaths. That plant is still not back online.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Cedar Park Moderates Kick MAGAs to the Curb

Nuts-and-bolts moderate incumbents swept the Cedar Park City Council elections Saturday, squashing a slate of hard-right, Trump-loving candidates committed to defending the city from Austin's negative policy influence. Council Member Jim Penniman-Morin, who focused his campaign on alleviating Cedar Park's terrible traffic and improving service at its municipal utilities, took...
CEDAR PARK, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Democrats to host Mothers Against Greg Abbott founder

Activist Nancy Thompson will be the guest speaker at the Burnet County Democratic Club meeting, which is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. The meeting will be held in person at the club headquarters, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls, and remotely via Zoom. Thompson is the founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA).
BURNET COUNTY, TX
texassignal.com

DFPS doesn’t have to listen to Abbott or Paxton, says Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday partially blocked the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from being forced to follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to investigate the parents of trans children for abuse. In February, the governor penned a letter to DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters telling her to...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Politics Digest

With Sham Hearing, Texas Republicans Fail to Address the 24,000+ Texas Voters Disenfranchised During the March Primary

AUSTIN, TX — Today, The Texas House Elections Committee held an interim hearing where the Republican leadership yet again completely abrogated their duties to Texans. Republican Chairman Briscoe Cain chose to focus that hearing on his own political agenda instead of focusing it on the 24,000 Texans who were disenfranchised during the primary election as a direct result of Republicans’ decision to pass anti-voter legislation last year.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

More Texas school districts move to four-day week amid teacher shortage

CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Friday was one of the last days some students will be in school, not just this school year, but maybe for every year going forward. More Texas school districts are changing their schedules next year to four-day weeks, seeing it as a way to retain overworked staff and possibly attract new talent in the midst of a teacher shortage.
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Is my family American enough for Greg Abbott?

On Jan. 28, 2021, the lives of my wife, Angélica Rodríguez Hernandez, and I changed forever after she gave birth to our daughter Izel. She’s perfect in every way. When Izel was just 6 months old, we applied for her U.S. passport because we’re hopeful that her mom will soon have her interview in the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez that will allow her, after 25 years of living in the United States, including the last 10 years with DACA, to become a legal permanent resident.
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco's mayor has a message for Elon Musk

The Frisco Enterprise caught up with Mayor Jeff Cheney to talk about what Frisco could bring to the table for Twitter. Frisco is no stranger to headlines about big-name company relocations to Sports City, USA. A quick look at the city’s Twitter feed indicates it’s nowhere near trying to stop that trend, either. Since early May, the city of Frisco has been including a couple of big names in its Twitter mentions: Elon Musk, and “Larry,” the little blue bird representing Twitter, a social media giant. A series of city posts from early May featuring Frisco’s property tax rates, technology innovation efforts, outdoor amenities, forthcoming development and more have included such hashtags as “LarryFly2FriscoTx” and “HomeTWEETHomeFriscoTx”
FRISCO, TX
KXAN

Rent in some Central Texas cities is rising faster than Austin’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and developers cheered as they cut the ribbon for Vi Collina Apartments on Thursday, signifying the grand opening of an affordable housing complex at a time when rents are increasing at historic rates. The 170-unit complex in the East Riverside neighborhood off of Oltorf...
AUSTIN, TX

