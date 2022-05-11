ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Thursday event popular despite rain

By Kiva Hanson
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The May 5 event kicked off the First Thursday season to run monthly through September

The city of Madras celebrated the return of its First Thursday events on May 5.

The event, held in downtown Madras, features local shops and vendors as well as live music. The event began two years before the pandemic and was on hold in 2020.

"We're excited to be participating and have everyone here for the event again," said Holi Papasodora, who runs Black Bird Tea & Tales in downtown Madras.

This year's first event welcomes several community members, business owners and visitors from across Central Oregon to enjoy the shops and eateries of downtown, as well as local artisans and live music. Local organizations also tabled, such as the Jefferson County Library and Madras's newest city council members.

The craft offerings ranged from handmade jewelry to sewing projects and hand-baked treats and sweets. The event also hosted antique cars as well as live music from guitarist Shane Brown. Patrons enjoyed perusing local shops, end eating food from local restaurants and food carts.

Organizer Angela Rhodes was thrilled with the success, despite the rainy weather.

"Some of our food vendors sold out," she said, adding that other vendors had much better sales than they had hoped.

Rhodes did not expect the classic cars, but hopes they'll return for the upcoming First Thursday events.

The event will continue on the first Thursday of every month through September in downtown Madras.

Portland Tribune

