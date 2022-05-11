Scoresheet: Seattle Seahawks release 2022 NFL schedule

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Seahawks schedule — The NFL released its 2022 schedule on Thursday, with it providing the Seattle Seahawks outlook for the season. The three preseason games will be at Pittsburgh (4 p.m. Aug. 13, King 5), at home for Chicago (5 p.m. Aug. 18, ESPN) and at Dallas (date and time TBD, King 5).

The regular season starts off with a bang as Seattle welcomes in Denver on Monday Night Football (5:15 p.m. Sept. 12, ESPN). The Broncos of course are the new home for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson and also provides a chance for new QB Drew Lock to get some revenge on his former team after the blockbuster trade.

Week two will be the first divisional game at San Francisco (1:05 p.m. Sept. 18, FOX) followed by a return trip home to host Atlanta in week three (1:25 p.m. Sept. 25, FOX). Week four and five are on the road at Detroit (10 a.m. Oct. 2, FOX) followed by New Orleans (10 a.m. Oct. 9, FOX). Week six back in Seattle to take on Arizona (1:05 p.m. Oct. 16, FOX) then the road again at the Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 p.m. Oct. 23, FOX).

Week eight is at home against the New York Giants (1:25 p.m. Oct. 30, FOX) then the second matchup with the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. Nov. 6, FOX), this one on the road. Then it's the big trip to Munich, Germany to play the first ever NFL game in the country. Seattle will play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 13, starting at a tough 6:30 a.m. on the west coast on the NFL Network.

Week 11 naturally is the bye following the Europe trip, followed by a week 12 matchup at home against Las Vegas (1:05 p.m. Nov. 27, CBS). Week 13 is the first matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in LA (1:05 p.m. Dec. 4, FOX) then back home for Carolina in week 14 (1:25 p.m. Dec. 11, FOX).

Week 15 Seattle hosts San Francisco for Thursday Night Football (5:15 p.m. Dec. 15, Amazon Prime Video) then takes on Kansas City on Christmas Eve on the road (10 a.m. Dec. 24, FOX). The final two weeks are both home games, week 17 hosting the New York Jets (1:05 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023,FOX) and then week 18 against the Rams, time and date TBD.

Oregon state softball — Down 7-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning against visiting Utah, Oregon State's (32-18, 8-14 Pac 12) first two batters lined out and flew out. But with two-outs, the Beavers rallied with back to back singles, a walk and then a walk-off triple from Kaylah Nelson. Mariah Mazon was the underlying hero though as she came in to pitch in the fifth inning and gave up four runs, but only one earned one, on five hits, two walks and 12 strikeouts. She also hit a solo home run in the first inning and then a 3-run homer in the third.

Hops rained out — Rain postponed Hillsboro's matchup with visiting Spokane to Saturday. The two will play a doubleheader at Ron Tonkin Field.

PSU softball — A walk and consecutive singles in the top of the fifth inning Thursday produced the lone run as Portland State stayed alive at the Big Sky Conference Tournament with a 1-0 win over Idaho State in a loser-out game at Ogden, Utah.

Pitcher Olivia Grey (18-7) scattered six hits, striking out four in the complete-game shutout.

The Vikings (27-17) will need to win twice on Friday and twice on Saturday to repeat as Big Sky tournament champion.

A tough 5-4 loss to Montana on Wednesday knocked Portland State into the loser-out side of the bracket. In Wednesday's game, the Griz scored the winning run in the eighth inning after the Vikings' chance to win it in the seventh was foiled by a failed squeeze bunt.

Thursday's game ended with PSU third baseman Natalia Martinez catching a line drive and doubling a runner off of first base.

The Vikings will play 4 seed Northern Colorado at 11 a.m. Friday on ESPN+.

Spoelstra, Heat advance — The Miami Heat finished off the Philadelphia 76ers in the six games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami is coached by Beaverton's own Erik Spoelstra and the Heat will look to make their sixth Finals appearance under Spoelstra against the winner between Boston and Milwaukee.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Ducks win — The Oregon women's golf team won the NCAA Albuquerque Regional and next plays in the NCAA championships, Friday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 25 at Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Ducks finished 4-under at the regional, three shots ahead of Texas. The Longhorns, Georgia and TCU join the Ducks at the national championships.

Junior Briana Chacon became the first Duck ever to claim individual medalist honors at the regional, shooting 9-under 207 to win by four strokes.

At nationals, there'll be four rounds of stroke play and the top eight teams advance to match play.

The Ducks are ranked No. 2 in the country and have twice beaten No. 1 Stanford this season.

New sponsor — The city's LPGA event is now called the AmazingCre Portland Classic.

AmazingCre is a South Korean sports apparel and equipment company.

Also, the tournament will be moving back to Columbia Edgewater Country Club, after being at Oregon Golf Club in 2021. Organizers moved the event to OGC because of the disturbing prevalence of homeless campers and vehicles close to Columbia Edgewater.

It's scheduled for Sept. 12-18.

Philadelphia 4, Mariners 2 — Rhys Hoskins hit a grand slam for the Phillies (14-17), who took two out of three games against Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

The shot came off Logan Gilbert, who suffered his first loss.

Up next is three games at the New York Mets starting Friday, May 13, followed by a three-game set in Toronto starting Monday, May 16.

The Mariners (14-18) have lost 12 of the past 15 games.

Spokane 10, Hops 0 — The Indians routed Hillsboro, which had one hit, at Ron Tonkin Field.

Spokane starter Tony Locey allowed no hits and struck out 10 (and walked six) in six innings. Tristin English had a double for Hillsboro's only hit.

Zac Veen and Julio Carreras each homered for Spokane.

Pac-12 softball — Six Oregon players made the Pac-12 all-conference teams.

Catcher Terra McGown was on the first team.

Allee Bunker, Hanna Delgado, Stevie Hansen, Paige Sinicki and Allison Benning also were honored.

McGowan led the Ducks with a .400 average, including .529 with runners in scoring position, and had just one error.

Four Oregon State players made the Pac-12 all-conference teams.

Pitcher Mariah Mazon and infielder Frankie Hammoude were named first-team all-Pac-12. Mazon had a 12-10 record, 1.60 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 136 innings, while also slugging .690 with six homers and a .345 average. Hammoude repeated on the first team with 12 homers, a .736 slugging percentage and .388 average.

Other honorees included freshmen Kiki Escobar, Sarah Haendiges and Eliana Gottlieb.

Ducks 15, San Diego 6 — After being shut out in consecutive games, the Ducks exploded for 15 runs in the nonleague game at PK Park.

Seven players had multiple hits, led by three each by Tanner Smith and Bennett Thompson. Brennan Milone and Sam Novitske each drove in three runs.

The Ducks next play a Pac-12 series at Arizona State.

Thorns coach — The Portland Thorns have added Vytas Andriuskevicius to the coaching staff.

He's a former Portland Timbers defender.

"Vytas has been working in the local Portland soccer community and we are thrilled to have him join our Thorns coaching staff," said head coach Rhian Wilkinson. "He brings a huge passion for the game and a deep knowledge of the club from having played here."

Timbers money — The Portland Timbers have acquired $160,000 in 2023 general allocation money rom D.C. United, the team announced.

In return, D.C. United acquired a 2022 international roster slot.

Duck, Beaver honored — Oregon women's soccer player Eden Hardy and Oregon State wrestler Lane Stigall have been honored with the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership Award.

The award recognizes student-athletes who have served on their institutional Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and demonstrated leadership. Each are awarded a $3,000 scholarship for postgraduate study.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

Joe Cronin named Blazers GM — After a little more than five months as the interim general manager, the Blazers announced Joe Cronin officially has the job heading into an important offseason for the team, the 11th GM in franchise history. He's been the interim GM since Dec. 3, 2021 when Neil Olshey was let go following an internal investigation into workplace conduct.

"Joe has shown in his short time as interim GM that he is more than ready to continue leading the front office," Jody Allen, Portland Trail Blazers chair, said in a press release. "We remain excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball with Joe and Chauncey driving a cohesive plan to build an even more competitive and winning roster."

Cronin joined the Blazers organization in 2006 as a basketball operations intern and worked his way up to assistant general manager in 2021. Cronin and head coach Chauncy Billups are both from the Denver area and will work together moving forward into the NBA Combine May 16-22 and the upcoming lottery on May 17.

Hillsboro 5, Spokane 0 — The Hops started the home series with Spokane with a win thanks to a fantastic pitching performance from Scott Randal. The 23-year-old went seven innings, giving up only four hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Liu Fuenmayor closed the deal in the final two innings with no hits allowed, no walks and two strikeouts. Hillsboro scored three runs in the seventh already up 2-0 to seal the deal.

Mariners 5, Phillies 4 — Seattle (14-17) went up early and held on to down visiting Philadelphia (13-17) 5-4. Eugenio Suarez and Julio Rodriguez hit back-to-back singles to score a run a piece in the first inning. Robbie Ray went 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Philly hit two late solo home runs to pull within one, but Paul Sewald stayed in it after the second home run and closed the game.

College baseball — No. 1 Oregon State (39-9) ran the win streak to seven Tuesday with a 4-0 win over visiting Portland (26-18). Jaren Hunter went 6.2 innings giving up only three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Justin Thorsteinson, Victor Quinn and Ian Lawson combined for the last 2.1 innings and didn't allow one hit and only allowed one baserunner on a walk. OSU got all it needed on offense in the third on a Jacob Melton double, and just for good measure he chipped in a RBI single in the seventh.

On the flip side, Oregon (28-20) has now dropped six consecutive games with a 3-0 loss to visiting UC San Diego (22-24). The Ducks didn't get a hit, or even have a baserunner, until two outs in the bottom of the sixth. And that one single from Gavin Grant was all the Ducks had as four UCSD pitchers combined to allow the one-hit shutout.

Ducks stay in the lead — The Oregon women's golf team continues to lead the Albuquerque regional with an 8-under team score, eight strokes better than second place Georgia at even-par. Briana Chacon leads the way on the individual side as well at 10-under for the tournament after a 7-under round one and a 3-under round two on Tuesday. Pac 12 Golfer of the Year Hsin-Yu Lu sits in a tie for fourth at 3-under for the tournament with one round left to go on Wednesday.

MONDAY, MAY 9

UO golf — The Oregon women have taken the first-round lead at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional.

Briana Chacon shot a career-best seven-under 65 as the Ducks took a three-shot lead in the team standings. Texas is in second, Florida third and Georgia and TCU tied for fourth.

The top four teams advance to the NCAA championships.

"Really proud of the way our team came out and set the tone today," head coach Derek Radley said. "We said going into this that we're not coming here with the goal of just finishing top four, we're coming here to win. I thought they really embraced that mindset and did a great job of both playing smart and being aggressive."

College baseball — Oregon State, now ranked No. 1 in many polls, swept rival Oregon last week in three games in Corvallis and sits in first in the Pac-12 at 18-6 (38-9 overall). Oregon is fifth at 13-11 and is 28-19 overall heading into a three-game series May 13-15 at Arizona State. Up first is a two-game set in Eugene against San Diego May 10-11. For the Beavers, they hosted Portland on Tuesday, May 10 in Corvallis and heads out to Arizona to take on the Wildcats May 13-15. Those Pilots also play Wednesday, May 11 at home against Utah Valley for one game before hosting Saint Mary's May 13-15.

Philadelphia 9, Mariners 0 — Seattle (13-17) lost for the 11th time in the past 13 games.

Rookie Julio Rodriguez had three of Seattle's four hits, including a double. Meanwhile, the Phillies pummeled Seattle pitching for 17 hits.

Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back homers in the second inning off Chris Flexen. Hoskins, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos had three hits each. Segura drove in three runs. Pitcher Ranger Suarez allowed four hits in six innings.

PSU tennis — Four Portland State women's tennis players have earned all-Big Sky Conference honors, including sophomore Cape Sanoner on second-team singles and Sanoner and Nika Beukers on first-team doubles (6-0 vs. Big Sky, 11-2 overall).

Emily Rees and Mariajose Hernandez Coronado also were honored, for second-team doubles (5-1 Big Sky, 12-14 overall).

College softball — Portland State opens the Big Sky tournament at noon Wednesday, May 11 as the No. 3 seed taking on No. 6 Montana. The defending champions in the Vikings will look to run the gauntlet once more in Ogden, Utah for a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Oregon softball has completed its regular season schedule while Oregon State wraps up its Pac-12 slate in Corvallis this week against Utah May 12-14.

Hansen honored — Oregon pitcher Stevie Hansen has been named Pac-12 softball freshman of the week.

She gave up five hits and stranded five runners in the first seven-inning shutout of her career, 3-0 over Stanford, Sunday, May 8. She retired the final eight batters of the game. It was her 13th win.

She pitched 12 innings and allowed three earned runs on the weekend against Stanford.

Pro baseball — The Hillsboro Hops return to Ron Tonkin Field May 10-15 against Spokane. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners wrapped up a four-game set at home with Tampa Bay and a three-game series with Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 11. Up next is three games at the red-hot New York Mets starting Friday, May 13, followed by a three-game set in Toronto starting Monday, May 16.

