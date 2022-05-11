Daily Life: Tenure of Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani extended

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Mojgani extended — The tenure of Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani has been extended through 2024, Gov. Kate Brown announced.

He was named poet laureate in May 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Brown said the extension is for Mojgani to do more of the traditional poet laureate activities without pandemic restriction.

"I applaud Anis for his creative efforts to connect with Oregonians during the pandemic," Brown said. "He now has the opportunity to travel and make the personal connections that can be so powerful. Extending his term allows him to fulfill his vision as poet laureate."

He's a two-time individual champion of the National Poetry Slam and an International World Cup Poetry Slam winner. Born in New Orleans to Black and Iranian parents, Mojgani moved toOregon home in 2004. He is the author of five books of poetry including his latest, "In the Pockets of Small Gods."

Condor chicks — There have been a record 12 California condor chicks hatched this season at Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation. It's the most in the center's 19 years of helping save the birds from extinction.

"We have more chicks than ever this year, which is fantastic news for the recovery effort," said Kelli Walker, the zoo's lead condor keeper. "It's a significant step forward for the condor population."

With scarcely more than 500 birds left in the world, each new condor is vitally important to the species' survival, Walker said.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

Comedy shows — A couple comedy items:

• Comedian/rapper/host Shrista has started a new comedy night series at Kelly's Olympian.

It's called "Clownin'," and it kicks off 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22. It features top comedians such as Bryan Bixby, who was Willamette Week's Funniest Person 2022, and Adam Pasi, Helium Portland's Funniest Person 2019 and '20.

The live show pulls inspiration from shows like VH1's "Wild N Out" and HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," offering a party-like vibe with a deejay and concluding with a performance from a locally based hip hop artist.

For tickets, see www.eventbrite.com.

• Meanwhile, there'll be a "Don't Tell Comedy" show in Southeast Portland, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 20-21. It's hosted by local comedian Shane Brenden.

The venues will be disclosed to ticket buyers close to the show.

DTC shows have featured the likes of Michael Che, Iliza Shlesinger, Ali Wong and Nikki Glaser.

MONDAY, MAY 9

Upcoming events — Many interesting events caught our eye. Consider taking in the following in the coming days:

• Legendary Gladys Knight will perform at ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

• Stage/radio variety show "Live Wire Radio" welcomes storyteller/journalist Jon Mooallem, football coach/former Jesuit and UO player Keanon Lowe (who famously stopped a potential mass shooting at Parkrose High School) and musician John Craigie, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Alberta Rose Theatre.

• Triangle Productions dives into Portland's past with "Sex on the River," the story of Nancy Boggs and her floating bordello, May 12-28 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza.

Julianne Nelson stars as Boggs, who ran a scow (resembling a barge) with a main cabin and an upper deck to entertain men while floating on the Willamette River along with siren Liverpool Liz (Lisamarie Harrison), Mary Cook (Cyndy Ramsey-Rier) and others. Liverpool Liz owned property that is now Peninsula Park.

• Hand2Mouth returns to live theater with a participatory theater show at Lloyd Center — yep, Lloyd Center, in a vacant store space. "We Live Here" includes a vibrant group of collaborating artists taking responses from audience members to create a new "town" for each show. It's designed to guide the audience through the passage of human lives through interactive touchpoints to showcase life stories in the community.

It takes place 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 12-29.

• Portland Opera celebrates Maestro George Manahan's tenure with the "George & Friends Concert," 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Keller Auditorium. The opera's chorus and orchestra will be featured. Manahan will be leaving the opera.

• It's out there — in McMinnville. The 22nd annual UFO Festival, including the fun parade and a full speaker lineup, returns to downtown McMinnville, Friday-Saturday, May 13-14.

For complete info: www.ufofest.com.

• The Portland Ballet's "Current/Classic" performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 13-14, at Lincoln Performance Hall.

• Lakewood Theatre Company puts on family-friendly "Shrek, The Musical Jr.," telling the story of the ogre who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

• Carlos Kalmar, former music director, returns to the Oregon Symphony for "Carlos Kalmar Conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 9," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

• Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson talks Earth and cosmos at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

Fair tickets — Tickets are on sale for the Oregon State Fair, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, including for the concert series. The lineup, so far:

Gary LeVox, Rascal Flats lead singer, Aug 29; Shaggy, Grammy Awards-winning reggae artist, Aug. 30; Bethel Music, faith/worship leaders, Aug. 31; TLC, R&B girl group, Sept. 1; Scotty McCreery, country music star, Sept. 2; The Beach Boys, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, Sept. 3; Nelly, hip hop artist, Sept.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.