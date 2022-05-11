Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene Releases Key Markers of Tapestry Resilience Initiative Community Activity
MAYVILLE, N.Y.:-- Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene (CCDMH) routinely collects Infrastructure, Prevention and Mental Health Promotion (IPP) data markers for the Tapestry Resilience Initiative grant. The Tapestry team is proud to share first quarter results of 2022 data. IPPs represent performance data to reflect grantees’ activities. Government Project...chqgov.com
