Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene Releases Key Markers of Tapestry Resilience Initiative Community Activity

New York State just approved another round of cannabis cultivators, aka farms that can legally grow marijuana. That means that things are moving in the right direction to get the legal adult-use cannabis industry up and running. While marijuana use is legal in the state, there are no dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges just yet (outside of medicinal marijuana). The 36 new licenses indicate progress being made to set up the state's cannabis industry infrastructure. But here's the thing, using marijuana or marijuana products is not quite a 'free-for-all.' there are still rules and regulations to abide by.

JOBS ・ 3 DAYS AGO