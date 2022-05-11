ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene Releases Key Markers of Tapestry Resilience Initiative Community Activity

chqgov.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYVILLE, N.Y.:-- Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene (CCDMH) routinely collects Infrastructure, Prevention and Mental Health Promotion (IPP) data markers for the Tapestry Resilience Initiative grant. The Tapestry team is proud to share first quarter results of 2022 data. IPPs represent performance data to reflect grantees’ activities. Government Project...

chqgov.com

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua Safety Village Gets Donations of Bike Helmets and Electric Car

The Chautauqua Safety Village recently received a donation of 80 bike helmets and funds to purchase an electric car from TitanX Engine Cooling, Inc. The electric car will be used for hands-on traffic safety classes where youth learn the rules of the road in a classroom setting and then practice what they learn by driving the cars through a miniature village which simulates a real town with traffic lights and road signs.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
News 8 WROC

Executive Director of Rochester Police Accountability Board on administrative leave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds is on administrative leave, PAB officials announced Friday. A statement from the PAB Friday said: “As a matter of policy, the City of Rochester – including the Police Accountability Board – does not discuss ongoing employee-related complaints or investigations. It is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health First Aid#Ccdmh#Ipp#Loss Support Group#Addressing Self Care
PIX11

New York SNAP households to receive maximum food benefits in May

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of benefits this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Hochul also announced that all SNAP households will also receive supplemental allotment in May, resulting in nearly $234 in additional food assistance. This emergency assistance supplement is available to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wutv29.com

Erie County has the most COVID cases in New York State

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – Data from the CDC shows Erie County has the highest number of COVID cases in all of New York State, and it’s one of the hottest spots for COVID in the nation. Experts tell us that’s because Omicron subvariant BA.2.12 was first found central...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Petition To Rehome “Dangerous Dogs” In Jamestown Gains Traction

JAMESTOWN – Neighbors in the City of Jamestown have launched a petition seeking action against a group of “dangerous dogs” who are frequently loose in the area. Petition founder Merry Williams says the area surrounding 19 Myers Avenue is frequently terrorized by the Kent family’s dogs, who she says, do not abide by leash laws or secure their dogs within bound of their property.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM

Mysterious mail: woman receives mail written decades ago

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Carol Hover, from Hornell, New York, received multiple pieces of mail that were written decades ago. “They shouldn’t have gotten to me,” said Hover. In early April, Hover received a postcard in the mail. While this is not unusual, the fact that it...
HORNELL, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Can Your Job Discriminate Against You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

New York State just approved another round of cannabis cultivators, aka farms that can legally grow marijuana. That means that things are moving in the right direction to get the legal adult-use cannabis industry up and running. While marijuana use is legal in the state, there are no dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges just yet (outside of medicinal marijuana). The 36 new licenses indicate progress being made to set up the state's cannabis industry infrastructure. But here's the thing, using marijuana or marijuana products is not quite a 'free-for-all.' there are still rules and regulations to abide by.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy