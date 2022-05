Six months into its appointment as asset and property manager for Eisenhower Park in Roseland, Diversified Management Plus (DMP) is gearing up to oversee a multi-million-dollar renovation at the 600,000-square-foot suburban office campus. The project launch comes on the heels of key lease transactions with two of New Jersey’s most prominent and respected law firms.

ROSELAND, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO