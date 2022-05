San Mateo County is one of the safest counties in the entire state of California, with a low crime rate and a general feeling that crime is under control in the community. This does not occur by accident but is the result of hard work and forward thinking efforts by law enforcement leaders throughout the county. San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, who heads up the largest law enforcement agency in San Mateo County, personifies this leadership by combining strong measures to hold people accountable when they violate the law. At the same time, he has enormous compassion for criminal offenders who do not need to be locked away from society but instead, need a helping hand to get back on their feet. This balance of accountability and compassion is what makes Sheriff Bolanos an outstanding law enforcement leader warranting another four years as our Sheriff.

