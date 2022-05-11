ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Body found at White Rock Lake dog park in Dallas

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas police said a man...

www.wfaa.com

advocatemag.com

Man arrested after entering Lakewood homes, neighbors see police helicopter

A man who entered two Lakewood homes, taking a nap in one of them, was arrested after neighbors rallied to alert the police, who sent officers and helicopters, neighbors say. The man first entered a home near Gaston Avenue and Cambria Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday, Lakewood Neighborhood Association President Ryan Boyd says. He heard around that time that a man had pushed the homeowner out of the way to enter her home. The homeowner could not be reached for comment.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Meet Moouis Vuitton, the life-size cow purse sculpture of Forest Hills

Artist Preston Pannek — as in House of Pannek and Lash Loft with his fiancee Adrienne Creasey — recently moved from Deep Ellum to Forest Hills, where he is making an impression with his latest sculpture, Moouis Vuitton, a life-sized milk cow sculpture that they turned into a Louis Vuitton purse.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 1 in custody after Cedar Hill shooting

Cedar Hill, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Cedal Hill earlier this morning.On Saturday, May 14 at about 9:08 a.m., Cedar Hill police and medics responded to the 400 block of Dollins Street in reference to a shooting with injuries.When officers arrived, they found two victims. One was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.Police said that all indications are that this is an isolated incident. The suspect has been identified as Willie Vanross, 37. He is in custody at the Dallas County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has not been set.Police do not plan to release the victims' identities since the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR HILL, TX
CBS DFW

Deep Ellum community reeling after shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The day after introducing its new safety plan, Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood is reeling from an early morning shooting that killed two people and injured three others.Dallas police say there were three shooters – the two men who died and a third who is now hospitalized.  Two bystanders, who were standing on the sidewalk at two in the morning as bars were letting out, were also hit by the gunfire and injured.According to police, the shootout began after Jermaine Lewis recognized Quintin Lowe as the man who'd set him up to be robbed last week.  Lewis and...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Death of Texas country music legend leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Country music icon and Gilley's co-founder Mickey Gilley passes away at 86. A country music icon has passed away. Mickey Gilley, the singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than 50 years, died surrounded by his family on May 7, according to Pasadena mayor Jeff Wagner. He was 86.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Scenes from WFAA's Family First event at the Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson

RICHARDS, Texas — Record temperatures didn't stop people from attending the 2022 Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson in droves throughout this past weekend. It was the first Cottonwood Art Festival since COVID, and people were clearly ready for its return -- and the chance to take in the more than 200 artists from around the country who participated in this year's event.
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

Police: Missing 15-year-old last seen in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Gabrielle McDonald Willis was last seen in Downtown Dallas on April 27, which was more than two weeks ago. She was on Commerce Street near the Main Street Garden Park. She’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

1 of 2 men shot at Luxury Inn in Fort Worth dies

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - One of two people shot at the Luxury Inn on East Lancaster has died. Central Division officers found both victims on May 11. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.  One victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced deceased.  There is no suspect in custody and the Homicide Unit is investigating.  
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Illegal tree trimming at White Rock Lake

Several months ago, the Dallas Park and Recreation Department saw a group of people trimming trees near the shore of White Rock Lake. When the maintenance team asked them what they were doing, they drove away in their trucks. The park department doesn’t know who the tree trimmers were or...
DALLAS, TX

