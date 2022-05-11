ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County continues ADA work on Sun City West sidewalks

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnmO5_0fatCFTk00

Some sidewalks in Sun City West are under construction and the Maricopa County Department of Transportation is at work to make the community more accessible.

The department’s purpose is to provide connections that improve people’s lives. Through the Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan, the intent is to further the purpose by providing equivalent access to the maximum extent feasible for people with disabilities.

Erika Flores, MCDOT communications branch manager, said county officials do not have a defined timelines for the ADA work because available funding, allowable construction time frames and other factors impact the work.

Construction for ADA ramp compliance started in early April and will run through July, to meet federal accessibility guidelines.

The ADA compliance efforts have been ongoing since 2018 after a full inventory of Sun City West's needs were completed.

“Streets or neighborhoods are given priority based upon percentage of homes having a least one resident with disabilities, as indicated in the latest Census data,” Flores explained.

She said updated accessibility in the area will allow pedestrian access for sidewalks constructed prior to federal government requirements associated with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the 2010 ADA Standards for Accessible Design.

The work will be at various locations and residents will receive a door-hanger notifying them when work will be done in that location.

Restricted lanes will be in the areas of work and were sidewalks must be temporarily closed for construction, an alternative pedestrian access will be provided and indicated by signs.

Work hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For questions about the work, call 602-506-3342.

Reach the reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

Maricopa County in No. 1 destination for climate change moves

HireAHelper recently released the findings from a new study examining how many Americans have moved due to climate change and Maricopa County ranked first among U.S. counties receiving the most climate change moves since 2010. According to the study, “Maricopa County is the destination for 2% of all climate change moves, with Los Angeles County in California being a close second, representing 1.9% of all climate change-based moves.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Land near Luke Air Force Base draws developer attention

Despite a major building boom for large-scale industrial development around Luke Air Force Base, Glendale officials said there will be much more to come as demand from companies across a variety of industries continues to clamor for space in the West Valley. The influx of new development will bring a...
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5.45 acres in Litchfield Park sell for $2.2M

SVN kicked off the second quarter with a land sale adding to the expansion and development of Litchfield Park. The 5.45 acres on the southwest corner of Citrus Road and Bethany Home Road traded for $2,200,000. This transaction served as a stepping stone for the area as it not only generated the highest price per square foot for land in the area but also sparked the residential development of 182 acres across the street.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Traffic
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Sun City West, AZ
Government
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
Phoenix New Times

Oops, They Did It Again! Phoenix Sued Over Property Tax ‘Shell Game’

The Goldwater Institute, a libertarian public policy think tank based in Phoenix, sued the city of Phoenix last week on behalf of two Arizona taxpayers for the second time in Maricopa County Superior Court. Plaintiffs think the city is playing favorites, and they’re not happy about it. Especially because they...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Lennar Corp purchases Queen Creek land, with plans to build hundreds of new homes

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — The Lennar Corporation is making final preparations to build nearly 300 new homes in a market regarded annually as the Valley's strongest. On May 3, Lennar closed on a $42 million land parcel in Queen Creek, on which it plans to begin construction on 281 new home sites. Lennar's 90-acre slice is part of a larger, 310-acre masterplan called Madera, which Communities Southwest oversees.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

20-acre Apache Junction development site sells for $9.5M

Berkadia announced today the sale of a ±20-acres development site situated at the Southwest Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue in Apache Junction, Arizona. Senior Managing Director Mark Forrester and Director Andrew Curtis of Berkadia Phoenix completed the $9.547 million sale. The deal closed on April 29. : How PHX...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Flores
AZFamily

McClintock bridge over the US 60 in Tempe safe to reopen after small cracks found

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The McClintock Drive overpass at the U.S. 60 in Tempe is safe to reopen after crews found small cracks on a bridge support beam, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT bridge inspectors say the bridge can carry drivers and have told the City of Tempe. At about 4:30pm, ADOT said they deemed the bridge safe for drivers and now one lane will be open in both directions.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Hours#Urban Construction#Ada#Americans#Mcdot#Census
AZFamily

3 men used construction equipment to steal ATMs in Mesa, Pinal County, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men are behind bars after they used construction equipment to steal several ATMs in Mesa and one in Pinal County, and it was a glove that proved to be their downfall, police said. Investigators said three ATMs were stolen in the Mesa since November. The thieves stole construction equipment to take the ATMs or safes from businesses. The ATMs and safes were later found at different locations after being dumped. The construction equipment was left where they stole the ATM. During one of the crimes, a thief left behind a single black and white glove.
MESA, AZ
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Arizona

Arizona is a state unlike any other. It is located in the heart of the American Southwest, and it is full of natural wonders, vibrant cities, and charming small towns. The state is home to the Grand Canyon, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Other natural attractions include the Petrified Forest National Park and the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. The state's capital city, Phoenix, is a bustling metropolis with a lively arts scene and a diverse population. And Tucson, another major city in Arizona, is a cultural hub with a rich history. From its stunning landscapes to its thriving cities, Arizona has something to offer everyone.
ARIZONA STATE
azmirror.com

The most and least popular specialty license plates in Arizona in 2022

Valley residents spend an average of 62 hours a year staring at license plates while stuck in traffic. But specialty license plates are more than just decoration: They’re an active cash flow to nonprofit organizations that have raised over $8 million in the current fiscal year, which began in July 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

3 former Assistant Chiefs sue Police Chief Jeri Williams, City of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three former Assistant Chiefs are suing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, Executive Assistant Michael Kurtenbach, Edward Zuercher, and the City of Phoenix for what they say were “false claims” made against them in August 2021. Phoenix Police Commanders John Collins, Lawrence Hein, and Gabriel...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler Fire learns much from lithium battery fire

Experience, they say, is the best teacher. But what happens when you don’t have a lot of experience?. “We learned a lot,” said Chandler Battalion Chief Keith Welch after dealing with the city’s first major lithium-ion battery fire. Welch said the one thing they knew about lithium...
CHANDLER, AZ
UPI News

Arizona convenience store closed due to bee swarm

May 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a convenience store was temporarily closed due to a large swarm of bees around the business. Golder Ranch Fire said crews responded Tuesday to a report of a large bee swarm at the Speedway convenience store on Oracle Road in Golder Ranch.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

COVID cases increase but health officials say no need to panic, be mindful

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is starting to look more and more like pre-COVID-19 times. Mask mandates have been lifted and events are starting to look “normal” again. But health officials warn, COVID cases are on the rise and now is the time to be mindful of what we all should do to avoid another pandemic.
TUCSON, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
526
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy