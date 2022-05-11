ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says

By Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 3 days ago

A 29-year-old Lincoln man died Tuesday morning after his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-trailer on U.S. 34 in Seward County. Beau Connely was...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Broken Bow school counselor killed in apparent murder-suicide

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after police found a 45-year-old Broken Bow woman dead in her home and her ex-husband, a 47-year-old man, dead in a Custer County pasture. The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house, in the 800 block of...
BROKEN BOW, NE
York News-Times

One dies in fatal crash on Highway 34 in Seward County

SEWARD – According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, one person died in a crash on Highway 34 this week. Officials say that at approximately 7:50 a.m., on Tuesday, May 10, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Road.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Drowning reported at Ernst Lake near Columbus

COLUMBUS -- A person drowned Monday at Ernst Lake, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Boaters discovered Kellie Allen, of Ernst Lake, in the water around 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a news release. The body was recovered from the lake, which is located southwest of Columbus, a short time later.
COLUMBUS, NE
York News-Times

Stromsburg man pleads no contest to meth possession

YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 37, of Stromsburg, has pleaded no contest in a case where he formally charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond. According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular...
STROMSBURG, NE
York News-Times

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Seventeen people were injured and 10 people were arrested in a shooting that happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday near Water and Juneau in Milwaukee's Water Street Bar District.
York News-Times

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services - NCCW

Maintenance Specialist I - $19.03 Hourly - Additional $3.00/hour facility differential for hours worked. Maintain the physical plant with repairs and preventive maintenance. Perform skilled carpentry work in the major renovation and construction of building, structures; constructs, alters, maintains, and repairs buildings, floors, roofs, stairways, partitions, walls, ceilings, doors, windows, screens, furniture and cabinets. Schedules and performs specialized preventative maintenance and repairs for equipment, systems, and machinery to ensure that necessary inspection, adjustment, and replacement of parts. Responsible for supervising inmates working in the maintenance department. Maintain accurate inventory of all stock and commonly used maintenance parts. Maintain accurate tool logs. Maintain an extensive array of tools, and follow all policies and procedures relating to tool control and purchasing of tools, equipment and parts. Responsible for maintenance related purchases and statement reconciliation.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Rain was welcome; wind, violent dirt clouds and lightning were not

YORK – The violent thunderstorm that ravaged the York area Thursday evening roared into town with lightning, rain that poured at times and, worst of all, wind so high it brought howling, blinding dust that blacked out roadways and turned day to darkest night in moments. Air temperature in...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Rare haboob of blowing dust leads to blackout conditions in parts of Nebraska

A large wall of dust, known as a haboob, swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday afternoon, creating near-zero visibility on state highways. A haboob occurs when dust is kicked up shortly before a thunderstorm moves in. A downdraft of cold air reaches the ground and kicks up dust, creating a dust wall that moves quickly and turns the sky pitch-black, according to Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for May 14

Charles "Chuck" H. Kaiser, 86, of York, passed away on May 12, 2022 at his home after celebrating life with his family and close friends. Chuc…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks-Celtics playoff game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said. None of the injuries from either shooting after Friday night's game...
MILWAUKEE, WI
York News-Times

Country star Luke Bryan to play a farm near Murdock

Luke Bryan, Entertainer of the Year winner at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, will appear near Murdock this fall as a part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan will play at the Stock and Hay Grain Farm on Sept. 22, he announced in a social media post. The...
MURDOCK, NE
York News-Times

Drought continues to ease in Nebraska; more rain could be on the way.

Drought conditions continued to improve this week thanks to timely rains that have fallen over the past couple of weeks. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the amount of severe and extreme drought declined for the second week in a row. Only 5.3%...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE

