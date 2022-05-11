Grand old flag

David N. Skillman, of Oscoda, formerly of Waterford, passed away October 25, 2021 in Port Charlotte, Fla., at the age of 83. Husband of Carol for 56 years, father of David (Angela) Skillman and Carrie (Patrick) Herron, grandpa of Allison, Jesse, and Noah, and brother of Melvin (Janet) Skillman. Preceded...
About a month ago, we announced that the paper you are reading now was joining View Newspaper Group. No doubt some of you wondered what type of changes would come with that acquisition. Today, you are seeing two of those changes. One, being the updated look of the paper; and...
In loving memory of Donna Marie Dick (Hollenback), who left us early Sunday morning May 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Franklin J. Dick Sr. in March of 2017. Mother to Franklin (Joan) Dick Jr, Joseph (Tammy) Dick, Daniel Dick, and Andrea (Keith) Allen. Sister to...
Darrolyn Robinson passed away at her home in Palmetto Fla., at the age of 61 with her longtime partner at her side. Darrolyn is survived by her devoted partner Jim Carrol, parents Daniel and Anne Moller, brothers Patrick (Deborah) Robinson, Sean (Susan) Robinson, Michael (Shannon) Moller, sister-in-law Lynnette Robinson, and many nieces and nephews.
