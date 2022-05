The Lost City hit cinemas on March 25 and had only been available in theaters -- until now. New movies have faced profound disruptions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which unhinged standard practices for when and where new movies begin streaming. Now, every studio and streaming service carves out its own rules, and it's difficult to keep track of how long you'll have to wait to stream a film and how much it'll cost when you can.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO