Rumors had been circulating of variance in position between the Canucks & Bruce Boudreau during contract discussions. After an incredibly strong showing under Boudreau & over an 82 game pace, the Canucks would have made the playoffs with plenty of comfort space. Too little too late, but still a case remains for Boudreau to stick around. The hiccup was reportedly a result of Boudreau seeking an extension I.e. job security but management did not. Boudreau did have the option for one more year on his current deal, but with uncertainties in the economy it is perfectly understandable for one to desire security.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO