We asked our readers to let us know what they admire most about the nurses in their lives who serve our community. Here are the responses:. Vicki is living out her childhood dream of taking care of patients. With the support of her loving family, she was able to obtain her nursing degree later in life, when many people might have thought it was too late to follow their dreams. She spent countless hours away from her family, hours studying for tests, and so much time volunteering with our community ambulance company. She truly loves helping people and I am so proud of her for following her dreams. She is a true hero.

BAYPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO