The health of the Reedy River continues to improve but challenges remain, according to the 2022 Reedy River Report Card released May 3 by the Reedy River Water Quality Group. The report card comes out every three years, and among the findings in the most recent version, the report notes phosphorus levels in the river have dropped by 90% since 1990. On the other hand, elevated nitrogen levels — mainly from nutrient pollution from things like fertilizer — have been noted in Boyd’s Mill Pond near Ware Shoals and Lake Greenwood along the river’s lower reaches in Laurens County.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO