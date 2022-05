Please allow us to introduce you to the young woman who is set to become the youngest ever law school graduate from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. This is Haley Taylor Schlitz. At just 19-years-old, she looks to be the youngest ever to graduate law school from SMU. ABC 13 reports that "in 2019, Taylor Schlitz was accepted to nine different law schools, eventually attending SMU's Dedman School of Law in Dallas, according to a news release from the university."

