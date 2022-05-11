ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Basketball Gets a commitment from Isaac Jack

By Tim Riordan
ubbullrun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s nice to talk about a new player commitment and not have to say the word “Portal”... Isn’t it?. Buffalo got a commitment from 6’11” Isaac Jack. Graduation and Transfers have left the Bulls a...

www.ubbullrun.com

Comments / 0

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Lost A Giant With The Passing Of Bob Lanier

Many great people have come from Buffalo, from business leaders to US Presidents to sports stars; Buffalo is a special place that helps shape some of the greatest people who have ever lived. Robert Jerry Lanier, Jr. was born on September 10. 1948 in Buffalo and attended Buffalo's best High...
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse adds 6’11” transfer, Mounir Hima, to its roster

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has landed another big recruit in the 2022 class.  Mounir Hima announced via his social media Wednesday that he is joining SU. Hima is a 6’11” sophomore who is transferring from Duquesne after playing under ten minutes per game last season.  “After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

See Strictly Hip At The Best Music Fest In Western New York

The Hamburg Music Festival is coming up in a few days and among the full day of great LIVE entertainment, you can see Strictly Hip perform to close out the event. I can't help but think about the incredible nights we had at The Buckin' Buffalo back in the day. This performance from back in 2012 was one of the most memorable.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Club Marcella owners will host prom for Buffalo school in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Students at a Buffalo school are going to have a prom this year, and it will be an experience unlike any other. When teachers at Riverside High School began asking for help because the school couldn’t afford a prom, a pair of well-known club owners stepped in.
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

Where is Cariol Horne’s Pension?

Story by Myles Carter – IG @myles4sheriff Photo by @TRuiNKMedia. Mother’s Day just passed, and it is the time that we honor the women in our lives for the sacrifices they’ve made. There’s no shortage of sacrifice that has been made by Cariol Horne, a native of Buffalo and a mother to the community. It’s been over a year since NY Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward vacated the courts previous ruling in the case of the fired Buffalo Police Officer, but she has yet to receive her pension and back pay. Horne has spent years working on the streets of Buffalo, two decades as a police officer and more than a decade as an activist working to overturn the very system that waged war against her.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Food Truck Battle, rubber duck race, roller derby: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Anyone else itching to throw on some sandals and fire up the barbeque? Upstate has got all of your grilling and outdoor adventuring needs covered this weekend. First up, this year’s food truck battle with dozens of cuisines to sample, from seafood to salt potatoes. More outside: African drum and dance workshops for the next seven weeks in parks around Syracuse, a rubber duck race in Trumansburg, Big Truck Day for the kids, a history of Green Lakes State Park and so, so many yard sales. If you’d rather indulge in the arts, head to Ithaca for a concert with acoustic guitarist Martin Sexton or the theater production “Delia Divided,” a play about mental health and incarceration. Dave Koechner (Todd Packer from “The Office”) will bring the laughs to Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and roller derby is back!
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Catholic Diocese of Buffalo drastically reducing number of priests

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is making drastic cuts to its stable of priests following its clergy abuse scandal and ensuing bankruptcy. The diocese confirmed Wednesday it invited 132 active priests to apply for just 36 open positions — that's one priest for each "parish family" as outlined in the diocese’s “Road to Renewal” initiative.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

7 Wing Flavors You Have To Try in Buffalo

There are just some things that are synonymous with Buffalo. You have the Bills and the Sabres, the 33, and downtown smelling like Cheerios. But there is one thing that no matter where you go, people associate this thing with Buffalo, and that's wings. Having a very diverse set of...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Update for Missing Brittanee Drexel From Rochester, New York?

It’s a story that’s gone on for 13 years and it may FINALLY be coming to end. This article is part news, part opinion. Please take that for what it’s worth. Brittanee Drexel is from Rochester, NY where she had been going to Gates-Chili (Chai-lie) high school in 2009. She was 17 years old when she left her home, without telling her mother, for Myrtle Beach on spring break. She played soccer and had an interest in nursing, cosmetology, and modeling.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

'Celebrate Spring Carnival' returning to the Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Rides, games and food vendors are returning this month to the Eastern Hills Mall. The "Celebrate Spring" event with Hammerl Amusements will take place on two seperate weekends in May, featuring all of your fair food favorites, such as fried dough, funnel cakes, waffles, ice cream, french fries, cotton candy, candy apples, roast beef, pizza and more.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Will Break Strange, Unusual World Record

Buffalo is for sure going to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. We have done it before, and then someone stole the record. You may have seen the billboards on the 190 or the 33 when you drive into work. Buffalo's Olmstead Parks is going to RE-break the world record for “Longest line of garden flamingos”.
BUFFALO, NY

