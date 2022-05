GLADYS M. MOULD, age 74 of Whitewater passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at the Rainbow Hospice center in Johnson Creek. She was born on October 3, 1947, in Edgerton to Harold and Anna (Scheldon) Owens. Gladys worked as a secretary for an insurance company in Whitewater for many years prior to her retirement. In her early years she enjoyed figure skating, bowling, sewing and she was an avid reader and was part of a book club at the Mulberry Glen in Whitewater.

