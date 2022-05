Project Graduation is about two weeks away and there are still ways you can help make the drug and alcohol-free celebration of local high school graduates a big success. Shawna Johnson is the Project Graduation coordinator and says you can buy a cow pasture bingo ticket from any local senior or from her at Christian County High School for $10 and you could win $1,000 when the cow takes care of its business on May 21 at Garnett Farms.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO