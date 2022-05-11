ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Local woman hurt in Glass Avenue accident

By News Staff
lite987whop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Glass Avenue injured one of the drivers. It happened just before 3...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

Related
lite987whop.com

One hurt in Quisenberry Lane rollover accident

One person was injured in a roll-over wreck on Quisenberry Lane Wednesday afternoon. According to a collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Quisenberry Lane near Shurdan Creek Road when a vehicle driven by Zack Mitchell of Crofton was heading eastbound when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. Mitchell then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn and slide 15 yards into a ditch before coming a stop on its top.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Teenager Injured In Quisenberry Lane Rollover Crash

A wreck on Quisenberry Lane in Christian County sent a teenager to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Three killed in Clarksville accident

The three victims killed in a single-vehicle crash on Needmore Road in Clarksville have been identified by police. According to the Clarksville Police Department, the victims were 19-year-old Jimmy Perez of Oak Grove, 20-year-old Grayson Craig and 20-year-old Damyn Drew, both of Clarksville. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact officers at 931-648-0656.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Hopkinsville, KY
Accidents
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
lite987whop.com

Deputy, officer injured in crash during early morning pursuit

Additional details have been released on a pursuit that led to a Christian County sheriff’s deputy and Hopkinsville police officer being injured in an accident at Ninth and Main Street in Hopkinsville early Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriffs’ Sgt. John Quarles initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Glass Avenue Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 pm a car driven by 38-year-old Gregory Shemwell of Hopkinsville was heading towards North Drive when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by 48-year-old Rita Williams.
wkdzradio.com

More Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

More details have been released about a pursuit that started on Eagle Way in the area of Eagle Cove Drive in Hopkinsville that led to a wreck involving law enforcement Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for a headlight violation and the driver...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Williams
lite987whop.com

Woman charged with robbery following Wednesday incident

Investigation by Hopkinsville police Wednesday led to the arrest of a woman on a robbery charge. The incident happened about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street and Hopkinsville police say 29-year old Sherri Schultz of Hopkinsville used force to take a 23-year old woman’s purse and cell phone.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris Driver Injured in Murray Wreck

The Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision on South 12th Street at Story Ave. Friday May 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. Upon arrival officers spoke with Angela Matheny (52) of Murray, Kentucky., and she stated that she was pulling onto 12th Street from Story Ave. in an attempt to enter the northbound lane. She stated that she did not see the other vehicle until it was too late and her vehicle struck the vehicle driven by Tion Easley. Officers then spoke with Tion Easley (20) of Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Easley stated that he was traveling south on 12th Street when a vehicle pulled off of Story Ave. and struck his vehicle.
PARIS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Cutting Her Hand

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after cutting her hand on a saw in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the woman cut her hand on a saw at a sawmill on Harmony Grove Road. The woman was taken to a waiting helicopter at Sinking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ems
mainstreetclarksville.com

Four facing carjacking charges in Clarksville

Four suspects were arrested on Wednesday, May 11, following a pursuit in Clarksville after a vehicle was carjacked. Clarksville Police said shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers received information about the suspects traveling East on I-24 in Clarksville. The suspects were being tracked by law enforcement agencies from Metro Nashville and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two Kentucky officers hurt during police pursuit with suspects out of Tennessee

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WZTV) — Two law enforcement officers in Kentucky were injured Thursday morning during a police pursuit involving Tennessee residents. According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Fort Campbell Boulevard and Eagle Way Bypass. The vehicle reportedly refused to stop and a pursuit through Hopkinsville ensued.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Stones Manor home destroyed by flames

A house that caught fire on Tuesday, May 10 in the Stones Manor subdivision off of Rossview Road was totally destroyed, displacing the family. Fire officials say the blaze at 1472 Collins View Way likely started in the garage of the home. St. Bethlehem Fire and the East Montgomery County...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Shot Last Week Has Bond Revoked

A Hopkinsville man shot last week during an altercation at Woodland Heights saw his bond revoked Wednesday in Christian County Circuit Court. Judge Andrew Self revoked the bond of 36-year-old Dellondo Ross, who had previously been charged with first-degree burglary. While the defense stated a resolution could be close, Judge...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
whopam.com

Two arrested after shots fired incident in Elkton

Two people were arrested following a shots fired incident Wednesday night in Elkton. Elkton police officers were called to the area of Duke and College Street a few minutes before midnight and determined 23-year old Alfrey “Rodolfo” Rodriquez of Elkton and 35-year old Crystal Parker of Sharon Grove had been in an altercation and that both brandished guns and fired shots into the air.
ELKTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Restaurant Damaged In Fire

On West 7th Street was damaged in a fire Monday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Henderson says the fire was contained to a building used for smoking meat. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Fire damages building behind Wood Shed

Fire damaged a smoke pit building behind The Wood Shed Monday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Henderson says firefighters were able to quickly put a blaze that began in the cooking area out and there were no reports of injuries. There was no significant damage to any of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy