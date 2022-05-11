Local woman hurt in Glass Avenue accident

The Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision on South 12th Street at Story Ave. Friday May 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. Upon arrival officers spoke with Angela Matheny (52) of Murray, Kentucky., and she stated that she was pulling onto 12th Street from Story Ave. in an attempt to enter the northbound lane. She stated that she did not see the other vehicle until it was too late and her vehicle struck the vehicle driven by Tion Easley. Officers then spoke with Tion Easley (20) of Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Easley stated that he was traveling south on 12th Street when a vehicle pulled off of Story Ave. and struck his vehicle.

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO