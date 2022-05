If you've seen Slipknot live, you know their performance can be a well orchestrated full on assault. Now imagine trying to take that and condense the band's entire recorded album catalog down into a six minute pummeling taking place on two musical instruments. That's what Szymon Walak has done in his latest social media challenge, pulling off all six Slipknot albums on guitar and drums over the course of a six-minute medley.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO