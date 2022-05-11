ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Titans bringing in DE DeMarcus Walker for a visit

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly showing interest in former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos defensive end, DeMarcus Walker.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Walker and the Titans are slated to have a visit on Wednesday. He also notes Walker visited with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

A former second-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, Walker tallied 10.5 sacks and 51 tackles in 36 games (five starts) over four seasons in Denver.

Walker spent the 2021 campaign with the Texans, playing in 13 games (two starts). The 27-year-old totaled two sacks and 31 tackles in his lone season in Houston.

In four career games against Tennessee, Walker has compiled nine tackles (two for loss), two sacks and four QB hits. In two contests versus the Titans in 2021, Walker failed to record a sack but had five tackles and one pass defended.

The Titans already have a fairly crowded situation upfront and on the edge, so Walker would have an uphill climb to make the roster if signed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Broncos#American Football#De Demarcus Walker#Pro Football Network#The Indianapolis Colts#Qb
