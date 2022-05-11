ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancellation of Special Meeting of City Council (Budget Review)

High Point, North Carolina
CANCELLATION NOTICE

SPECIAL MEETING

HIGH POINT CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the High Point City Council Special Meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. is hereby CANCELLED. The purpose of the meeting was for review of the proposed FY 2022-2023 Budget. The public hearing before the City Council for the proposed FY 2022-2023 Budget is scheduled for Monday, May 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The next Budget Review will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, High Point Municipal Building, 211 S. Hamilton Street.

Major industries in High Point include furniture, textiles, and bus manufacturing. The city's official slogan is "North Carolina's International City" due to the semi-annual High Point Furniture Market that attracts 100,000 exhibitors and buyers from around the world. It is home to High Point University, a private Methodist-affiliated institution founded in 1924.

