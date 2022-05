McLean Marina has just got a brand new restaurant. Welcome to Drift on Lake Wylie, a new chef-forward chop house that’s just opened on Belmont, with beautiful lakefront views. Their grand opening was on May 9th with the spot completely booked. It may be a bit tough getting a reservation this week, as we’re sure this highly coveted restaurant is everyone’s new favorite dinner spot. Plus, the owners are only offering limited reservations for their first opening week.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO