ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

‘Fiery’ Psaki ending tenure as a top White House messenger

edglentoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — https://apnews.com/article/jen-psaki-white-house-press-secretary-445b27053b2236114ffa43938a1428bc">Jen Psaki had been White House press secretary less than two weeks when a reporter asked whether https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-donald-trump-media-michael-flynn-social-media-f41b11060d7703e3a3136ddb5eefa055">Twitter's ban of Donald Trump had made President Joe Biden's life easier. “We don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here," https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/02/01/press-briefing-by-press-secretary-jen-psaki-february-1-2021/">she...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Hannity: Psaki no longer circles back, refuses to answer for Biden's ties to son's business

Fox News host Sean Hannity critiqued White House press secretary Jen Psaki's "disappointing" downturn Friday on "Hannity." HANNITY: We turn now our attention back to White House press secretary, future NBC employee and star Jen Psaki, who no longer seems too interested in actually answering any questions. She doesn't even circle back anymore. How disappointing. Today she ducked a question about the disinformation board. She avoids questions about the border crisis. And it is a crisis. And of course, she refuses to answer questions about Joe Biden's ties to his son's shady business deals. We're also learning tonight that Hunter Biden and his business associate, they visited the Obama-Biden White House seven times after becoming head of … a company with ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Wow. But don't expect Jen Psaki to field any questions about that. In fact, many reporters now reportedly, I guess, are afraid to ask Psaki tough questions because she's a bully who, quote, "makes you look like a[n] a-hole."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
Washington Examiner

Biden officials want Musk to bring Trump's 'crazy' back to Twitter: Report

White House officials are letting it be known that they desire Twitter to invite back former President Donald Trump. Conflicting with earlier reports, the occupants of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. are reportedly warming up to the idea that President Joe Biden might benefit if Elon Musk, should his $44 billion takeover of Twitter be finalized, immediately reverses the ban on Biden's 2020 rival.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The fall of the White House correspondent

Welcome to the first edition of POLITICO Weekend. Even power needs to take a moment off every now and then. When that moment comes, we're here for you. Every Friday, we will send you a collection of gripping narratives, sharp analysis from the nexus of culture and politics, saucy D.C. gossip and a little bit of internet cheekiness. We'll entertain, inform and give you plenty to talk about over the weekend.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Robert Gibbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Trump Organization closes sale of Washington hotel

May 11 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization said on Wednesday that it completed the $375 million sale of the lease on the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. to an investment firm that plans to rebrand the property as the Waldorf Astoria. The business owned by the family of former...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s strange silence

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL — KARINE JEAN-PIERRE will take over as White House press secretary when JEN PSAKI steps down from the post next week. She’ll be the first Black woman and first openly LGBTQ person to hold the role. “This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me. It’s a very emotional day,” Jean-Pierre said at Thursday’s briefing. The White House also said ANITA DUNN is returning as a senior adviser. AP’s Zeke Miller has more.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Secretaries#House Republicans#Ap#Twitter
CBS News

Donald Trump Jr. appears before the House January 6 committee, sources say

Donald Trump Jr. appeared Tuesday before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack, four sources confirmed to CBS News. Sources said Trump Jr. testified voluntarily and virtually. Two sources said the interview was "largely uneventful." Another source estimated the interview lasted about three hours, said Trump Jr. did not plead the Fifth and described the interview as "very cordial."
POTUS
CBS News

White House to mark one million lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to commemorate the 1 million victims of the virus in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization, it's the highest single death toll officially recorded by any country. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, other Trump House allies

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol took the unprecedented step Thursday of issuing subpoenas to five Republican congressmen, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. The Democratic-controlled committed previously asked the congressmen, who also include Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy