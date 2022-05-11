EXPLAINER: What's the fallout from Ukraine's pipe shutdown?
The https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-zelenskyy-kyiv-europe-d38703c060c6b066f2bd9012d147c6e1">shutdown of a gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine has sent a fresh wave of energy jitters through Europe. The price of gas jumped — then fell. The cutoff is in sharp focus because it's the first time that https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine?utm_source=apnewsnav&utm_medium=featured">the war has disrupted the https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-putin-business-europe-poland-88f76aaba3313f2a243defc0ee98fb9c">Russian natural gas that flows...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0